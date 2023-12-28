Cher files for conservatorship of son Elijah Blue Allman, 47, after kidnapping accusations

Cher (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Cher has reportedly filed for conservatorship of her son over fears that he is unable to “manage his own financial resources” because of his addiction.

In legal documents seen by the New York Post and TMZ, the 77-year-old singer and actress filed for conservator of Elijah Blue Allman's estate on Wednesday.

The filing says the request is because Allman is “substantially unable to manage his own financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

Allman is the son of Cher and her late ex-husband, rock musician Greg Allman, who died in 2017.

According to TMZ, Allman is entitled to interval payments from a trust his father set up, but Cher fears he will spend the money on drugs due to his alleged issues with substance abuse.

The court documents state: “Cher is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk."

The court documents also stated that Allman’s estranged wife, Marieangela King, who he filed for divorce from in 2021, is not fit to be his conservator because of “their tumultuous relationship” that has been “marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises."

Cher's filing for conservatorship comes after she denied allegations made by King that she orchestrated the kidnapping of her son in November 2022 from a New York hotel room.

Cher told People Magazine “that rumour is not true.”

She added: “I’m a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that’s what being a mother is.”

“But it’s joy, even with heartache — mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them.”

On Instagram, Allman has repeatedly used the #ImprisonmentViaConservatorship on his posts, most recently on Wednesday.

The court documents stressed Cher loves her son "immensely and has always acted with his best interests in mind.”