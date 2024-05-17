Cher and Son Elijah Blue Allman Agree to Temporarily Suspend Conservatorship in Private Mediation

The "Believe" singer's request for an emergency conservatorship over her son was denied in January

SGranitz/WireImage Elijah Blue Allman

Cher and her son Elijah Blue Allman have come to a temporary agreement amid their ongoing conservatorship case.

On May 7, the legendary singer and Allman attended a private mediation session where both parties agreed to "pause all legal proceedings and related activities, including all discovery and motion practice, to allow the Parties to continue working together to privately and confidentially resolve this matter," according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The decision came months after Cher's request for conservatorship over her son was denied by a judge in Los Angeles.

At the time, the "Believe" singer, 77, had filed an emergency request for Allman to be placed under a temporary emergency conservatorship, claiming “she feared that her son would not be alive within the year.”

Cher's lawyers cited his treatment for schizoaffective disorder and revealed that he was placed in several 5150 holds — a California legal code which allows a person with a mental illness to be involuntarily detained for a 72-hour psychiatric hospitalization — within the past year.

They said, “Cher was told by doctors that if she did not take this step as his mother that he will once again end up on the street.”

Ultimately, the judge ruled against the proposal because Allman proved “he has managed his finances” and “has an apartment,” and since “he has remained drug free” after submitting “several drug tests.”

Ron Davis/Getty Elijah Blue Allman and Cher

The judge also said there was not “sufficient evidence” to agree to the temporary conservatorship, since much of what they were arguing was based on “fears” and hypotheticals.

“That in and of itself is not basis for the court to appoint a probate conservatorship. I have not seen the evidence to grant a temporary, emergency conservatorship as of today,” the judge ruled.

Last month, Allman filed an objection and outlined the reasons why he found a conservatorship unnecessary. He also said that if he needs to have one, Cher is not entitled to priority as he is married to Marieangela "Queeny" King, and he believed that Cher is "unfit to serve."

"I understand that a conservatorship is appropriate for a person who is substantially unable to manage his own financial resources or resist fraud or undue influence," he said, adding that he's "selected and retained preferred counsel for this matter" and retained an accounting firm to help manage his finances.

"I am and have been capable of managing my own financial resources and resisting fraud and undue influence. I do not need a conservatorship," he continued.

Allman also addressed Cher's concerns for his mental health in the filing and argued that though he struggles with addiction, he is "not mentally ill."

The hearing that was set for June 11 has now been moved to Sept. 13 so that Cher and Allman can continue to mediate the issues at hand.

