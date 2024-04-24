“Chicago Med”'s Colin Donnell to Join “FBI: International” for Final 2 Episodes of Season 3 (Exclusive)

The actor will guest star in 'FBI: International' in the first two episodes following Luke Kleintank's departure after the May 7 episode

Bruce Glikas/Getty Colin Donnell poses at a photo call for the upcoming broadway play "The Shark Is Broken" at The Roundabout Rehearsal Studio on July 11, 2023

There are some major changes coming to the FBI: International world!

Chicago Med alum Colin Donnell will be guest starring in the final two episodes of the CBS show's third season, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. It's unclear what role Donnell, 41, will be playing as he joins the Dick Wolf universe for the episodes, which will air May 14 and May 21 to close out the season.

Amid news of Donnell's upcoming FBI debut, Luke Kleintank has announced his departure from the series, which follows a squad of elite FBI operatives working on the International Fly Team, led by Kleintank's character Special Agent Scott Forrester.



Kleintank, 33, has played Forrester since the series' premiere in 2021 and will make his final performance of the team leader on May 7.

“After much thought and consideration, I’ve made the difficult decision to leave FBI International,” he said in a statement to TheWrap. “This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life.”

He continued, “I’m profoundly thankful for the extraordinary cast and crew of the show, who have not only been colleagues but also a family away from home. Their unwavering dedication and remarkable talents have made every moment on set an unforgettable journey that has enriched my life in countless ways. Lastly, I would also like to extend my thanks to the fans who have supported us through the first three seasons.”

Nelly Kiss/CBS Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester in 'FBI: International'

Prior to the news of Kleintank's exit, FBI: International was renewed for season 4 earlier this month. The CBS series also stars Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, Eva-Jane Willis and Christina Wolfe, and sees the group of special agents "travel throughout Europe with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, putting their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people," per the synopsis.



The news of Donnell joining two episodes of FBI: International marks his first TV appearance since he exited Chicago Med in 2019 after four seasons as Dr. Connor Rhodes. At the time, he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that he was "sorry" to share the news.

"I love my #ChicagoMed #OneChicago family dearly," he wrote. "And a special thank you to all the fans that have made these last four seasons so amazing."

Elizabeth Morris/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Colin Donnell as Dr. Connor Rhodes in 'Chicago Fire'

Donnell later reprised the role to wrap up his character's storyline in the early episodes of season 5.

Since Chicago Med, Donnell has become a father of two, and most recently starred in The Shark Is Broken on Broadway, a comedic play that theatricalizes the behind-the-scenes shenanigans that took place when the cameras stopped rolling between takes of Steven Spielberg's 1975 classic blockbuster, Jaws.

He told PEOPLE of his first play, "From the moment I read it, I was really struck by how funny and surprisingly moving it was. Ian has crated this lovely tribute to his father and it makes the piece more about what it appears on the surface. And doing it with Alex and Ian has been a dream. I've obviously done a lot of musicals, but I couldn't ask for a better experience for my first place."



FBI: International airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

