Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Are Reportedly ‘Taking Some Time Apart’

As Harry Styles finished his Love On Tour concert series last summer, news broke of his new romance with Canadian actress Taylor Russell. Russell was seen at Styles’ Vienna concert in early July. She was in the VIP section in photos obtained by TMZ, where she was seen dancing all night long.

A source told The Sun on July 22, 2023, “Harry and Taylor have been spending a lot of time together. She is a huge fan of his music.” By late September 2023, they were ready to go public with their relationship. Photos came out of Russell and Styles holding hands then.



The couple spent almost a year together before their breakup was confirmed by People on May 20, 2024 after The Sun broke news of it a day before.

Here, everything to know about Russell and her love story with Styles, from start to finish.

Who is Taylor Russell?

Originally from Vancouver, the 29-year-old actress recently starred across from Timothée Chalamet in the cannibal movie Bones and All. Her breakout role was on Netflix’s Lost In Space, and she is starring upcoming films Mother Couch across from Ewan McGregor and Hope, with Alicia Vikander.

She moved around quite a lot, as her father was an actor as well.

“I didn’t grow up in a wealthy family,” she told ELLE in a 2019 interview. “My parents struggled; we were on welfare. Things changed a lot, so there was always an opportunity for reinvention, to create something new.”

How long have Styles and Russell been dating?

Before being spotted at his July concert in Vienna, they were seen in London in June, leaving a museum and holding hands. They were also seen together in the city before the concert, and Pop Crave shared a video of them near the Plague Column on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A woman resembling Russell also appeared to be accompanying Styles at Barcelona-El Prat airport, and they were later seen at Soho House Barcelona. Another attendee said, “Harry and Taylor appeared to be enjoying some downtime as they relaxed on sun loungers by the pool.”

How did Russell and Styles meet?

It’s hard to say, as they both run in media circles with plenty of opportunities to cross paths. They were both at the Venice Film Festival last year, where Styles was promoting his movie Don’t Worry Darling with his former girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, who directed.

They also apparently have a lot in common in regards to their love of fashion, and Styles allegedly “loves that Taylor is a brand ambassador for luxury label Loewe and is set to take to the stage in London next week,” a source told The Sun in July 2023.

Have Russell and Styles been photographed together?

Yes, the two stars fueled dating rumors once more in early August when photographs came out of them very close to each other while at the debut of Russell’s new play, The Effect. TMZ ran the shots, which you can see here.

Styles, per TMZ’s sources, kept a low profile so Russell could have her moment. TMZ reports that while Styles and Russell did not show any PDA after the performance, they stuck close to each other.

The outlet noted that they left the event separately, with Styles departing before Russell. Russell, however, was later seen getting in Styles’ car after leaving the theater from the stage door.

They were photographed again in late September.

Have Russell and Styles shown PDA?

Yes, the couple signaled to paparazzi that they really are dating on Sunday, September 24 when they were photographed holding hands on a coffee run in North London. See photos here.

What has Russell said about love?

The actress spoke to The Face in August about how she looks at relationships amid her rumored romance with Styles.

She called love her favorite drug. “I mean, love, a lot of the time, feels like a drug, you feel so insane,” she said. “Being with the person all the time, you’d do anything for them. You’re like, ‘I wanna have all of this stuff with you and I wanna do everything with you.’ That feels like, especially when you’re not in love all the time… I have my distinct loves of my life and so I can remember the feelings of them pretty specifically and intensely. When I think about them, and being in love, it definitely feels like a drug. But honestly, I didn’t experiment with drugs much when I was a teenager and in my twenties.”

She also addressed what makes her feel loved: “being checked in on,” adding, “it’s underrated, I think.”

“I’m never going to be volunteering all of my feelings,” she said. “I’m somebody who, annoyingly, complicatedly, needs things to be asked and pulled from me to talk about it. But even then I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, is this too much? Is this too much?’ So I need a partner who is going to do that or else it’s never going to work.”

“It’s weird,” she said of the impulse. “It’s like that thing when you feel vulnerable or on display for saying something, or talking too much or whatever. Saying something about yourself and then feeling like, ‘Oh no, I shouldn’t be talking about myself. I should be asking about you, because that’s the thing I should be doing and it’s not that interesting. We don’t need to talk about me, don’t worry. I’ll handle it.’”

In March 2024, Russell did an interview with Vanity Fair, where she was asked about the attention her relationship with Styles has attracted.

“My work is the most interesting thing to me, so that’s what I’ll say about that,” she replied. “There are going to be things all the time around you that feel like they’re trying to pull your attention in different places in your life—whether that’s stuff with your family, or having a really bad day, or just different things. You have to find ways in which you can keep yourself really balanced and really safe. I feel like a lot of my work in the world, for myself personally, is about carving out areas in which I’m with safe people and feel really grounded.”

Did Russell and Styles spend the 2023 holidays together?

Yes, it appears. On Tuesday, December 26, Russell and Styles were photographed by a fan going for a dip at Hampstead Heath. Styles was wearing black boxers, a black and white knit hat, black gloves, and sneakers. Russell was in a black one-piece and matching beanie, also in gloves and black shoes, with a pair of black socks. She was smiling and he looked chilly.

How were Russell and Styles doing in January 2024?

In early January, 2024, Styles and Russell were in Anguilla with Styles’ close friend, James Corden, staying on a luxury yacht. The couple were photographed swimming and enjoying some time in the sun on deck, before heading to Blanchards Restaurant and Beach Shack for lunch.

Later in the month, the couple were spotted back in chilly London, though Styles was wearing a pair of shorts under his heavy jacket and hoodie. More practically, Russel wore a large coat, white sweater, and a warm hat. They were reportedly picking up dog food on their walk.

How does Styles see his relationship with Russell on his 30th birthday?

Daily Mail reporter Katie Hind claimed she was told by sources close to Styles that they have “never seen him as smitten with a girlfriend (and there have been many) than he is with Taylor.” One friend told Hind, “Harry has had a lot of girlfriends over the years, but with Taylor, it all seems a little bit different. There’s no starry behavior. They just love living like a normal couple. She’s famous without the massive entourage or drama.”

How were Styles and Russell doing in spring 2024?

They’re still going strong...and dressing well together. Photos came out of the couple in Brooklyn together on March 17. Both wore sunglasses. Russell wore a navy jacket with wide-leg jeans, while Styles was in a white T-shirt, brown cardigan, and tan pants.

In early May, a source told People that the couple was far from casually dating.

“They are fairly serious and have traveled together. They do spend time in England,” the source said. They called Styles a “private person,” and said he and Russell share the “same interests.”

When did Russell and Styles break up?

According to The Sun, the couple quietly ended their relationship after a trip in April 2024. Its source said, “They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart. He’s been in America, and she’s been in London. They made a lovely couple, and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy. Things have become strained recently though, and they’ve taken some time out.”

People confirmed Styles and Russell’s breakup but gave no exact date of their own for when it happened. Neither Styles nor Russell’s rep commented on the news to the outlet.

