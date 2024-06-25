Chicago Woman Reported Missing After Vanishing From Bahamas Yoga Retreat

The family of a Chicago woman is “deeply concerned” for her well-being after the 41-year-old disappeared from a yoga retreat in the Bahamas.

Taylor Casey, 41, was last seen in the area of Paradise Island on Wednesday, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a public bulletin. HuffPost emailed the agency for additional information but did not receive an immediate response.

Casey, who has been doing yoga for 15 years, had traveled to Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat Bahamas “to fulfill a long-term goal of deepening her practice,” according to a press release from a family spokesperson.

Taylor Casey is shown in an image provided by her family. Family Handout

The retreat center told CBS News that it asked authorities to investigate after Casey was absent from class Thursday morning.

“The Ashram is asking anyone with information on Ms. Casey to contact the local police,” the retreat center told the outlet. “In the interim, it is collaborating with the authorities on their investigation.”

In the family’s press release, mother Colette Seymore said she thinks Casey “is in danger because she was eager to share her yoga retreat experience with others upon her return” to the U.S.

“Taylor would never disappear like this,” said Seymore, who is now heading to the Bahamas to help find her daughter.

The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory for the Caribbean country earlier this year, saying, “Violent crime, such as burglaries, armed robberies, and sexual assaults, occur in both tourist and non-tourist areas.”

