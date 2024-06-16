Chiefs DT Isaiah Buggs charged with second-degree domestic violence/burglary

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree domestic violence/burglary, according to arrest records posted online by the Tuscaloosa (Alabama) County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Buggs' bond was set at $5,000, though it is unclear as of Sunday afternoon if he remains in custody.

Tuscaloosa Patch was the first to report the news.

This is the second off-field incident in fewer than three weeks for Buggs, 27, who was also charged in late May with a pair of second-degree animal cruelty misdemeanors, also in Tuscaloosa.

According to ESPN and Patch.com, the Tuscaloosa Police Department found two dogs who appeared malnourished and abandoned on the back porch of a home Buggs was renting. A neighbor also told police that the dogs had been on the back porch for at least 10 days, according to Patch.

Buggs' agent denied the claims of animal cruelty in a statement to ESPN.

Patch also reported in late May that Buggs was also the subject of two other misdemeanors in Tuscaloosa following events that occurred recently. Patch reported that Buggs is facing pending charges for pushing Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley into other officers during an April arrest and for allegedly pointing a gun at a woman outside of a hookah lounge he owns in Tuscaloosa.

Buggs could face discipline from the NFL over potential violations of the league's personal conduct policy stemming from his alleged role in these incidents.

Buggs is set to enter his sixth season in the NFL, after stops with the Detroit Lions (2022-23) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2019-21). A native of Ruston, Louisiana, Buggs played college football with the University of Alabama and was a member of the program's 2017 national championship team.

The Chiefs signed Buggs, originally a sixth-round draft pick for the Steelers in 2019, to a futures contract in late March. In his career, Buggs has totaled 89 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble. In his two seasons in Detroit, he appeared in 27 games, starting 16 of those.

Contributing: Chris Bumbaca

