Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and girlfriend Taylor Swift both win People’s Choice Awards

One week after helping the Chiefs win the Lombardi Trophy, tight end Travis Kelce took home an individual award on Sunday night.

Kelce was named the Athlete of the Year at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, which is just what it sounds like. Fans voted online for the awards.

The athlete award wasn’t revealed during a two-hour broadcast on Sunday, but the People’s Choice Awards website shows Kelce was the winner.

Undoubtedly, Kelce got a boost from the Swifties. That’s name given to fans of international singing star Taylor Swift. The two began dating in the summer, not long after Kelce tried unsuccessfully to get his phone number to her on a friendship bracelet.

They eventually did connect and she attended her first Chiefs game in September. Their romance has captured the imagination of people across the country and much of the world.

Over the past 12 months and one week, Kelce has been part of two Super Bowl championship teams, hosted “Saturday Night Live,” hosted a musical festival in Kansas City and been co-host of one of the nation’s most popular podcasts.

Now he’s a People’s Choice Award winner.

Kelce was up against tennis star Coco Gauff; World Cup soccer champion Lionel Messi; basketball stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Sabrina Ionescu and Steph Curry; and Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles.

Swift won the Social Celebrity Award and Female Music Artist.