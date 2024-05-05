Child dies and four others taken to hospital in Bradford house fire

A child has died and four others have been taken to hospital after a house fire in Bradford.

A woman and three children managed to escape, emergency services said of the incident which happened in the early hours of Sunday.

West Yorkshire Police said: "At 1.08 this morning (5 May) police were called by the fire service to reports of a serious house fire on Kingsdale Drive, Bradford.

"A woman and three children managed to escape the property and were taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

"A fourth child was found inside the address and was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The police force said that an emergency response scene is currently in place at the address.

“Police are working with the fire investigators to establish the exact cause of the fire,” the statement added.

Yorkshire Live said that on Sunday afternoon the house remained sealed off while an upstairs window appeared to have been forced open or smashed.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.