Children among at least nine killed in Russian air strikes in Ukraine

Rescuers extinguishing a fire at the site of a missile attack in Dnipro (UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE/AFP)

Three children were among those killed by Russian strikes in Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region, officials said.

At least nine people have been killed after the regional capital Dnipro came under attack, with several homes also hit further east in Synelnykove.

Ukraine’s interior ministry said two children aged six and eight were among six people killed in the Synelnykove attack, while a third child died later in hospital.

More than 25 people were also reported injured in the strikes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack damaged multiple storeys of a residential building and a train station as he called for additional air defences.

“Russia must be held accountable for its terror, and every missile, every Shahed (drone) must be shot down," Mr Zelensky said. “The world can guarantee this, and our partners have the necessary capabilities."

In the regional capital Dnipro another two people were killed and 20 were wounded when a five-storey building was hit.

Rescue services were continuing to search the rubble and warned that the number of victims would rise, the ministry added. A maternity hospital also came under fire, it was reported.

Rescuers and ambulance workers carry a person on the scene of a Russian attack in Dnipro (AP)

The region's governor Serhiy Lysak said air defences shot down 11 out of 16 missiles and nine out of 10 drones that attacked the region on Ukrainian TV broadcast.

State-run Ukrainian railways company Ukrzaliznytsia said Russia deliberately targeted its infrastructure in this attack, injuring its workers.

The company closed its station in Dnipro and rerouted trains set to pass through the city.

Russia denies targeting civilians, saying its air strikes are aimed at Ukraine's “demilitarisation".

Ukraine's air force said it shot down 15 missiles, including two Kh-22 cruise missiles, and 14 drones during the strikes.

It also claimed to have shot down a Russian strategic bomber.

But Moscow officials said the plane crashed in a sparsely populated area due to a malfunction.