Children Race to Collect More Than 60,000 Eggs in Port St Lucie's Easter 'Eggstravaganza'

Children in Port St Lucie, Florida, raced to collect more that 60,000 eggs during the city’s annual “Eggstravaganza” Easter egg hunt on March 30.

Drone video filmed by the Port St Lucie Police Department shows the moment the children were released into a field at Whispering Pines Park to gather plastic treat-filled eggs.

The city said candy and eggs were spread over five sports fields, each designated for age groups between three and eleven years old. Credit: Port St Lucie Police Department via Storyful