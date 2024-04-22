China is committed to resolving maritime disputes through talks, official says

Laurie Chen
·2 min read
Western Pacific Naval Symposium in Qingdao

By Laurie Chen

QINGDAO, China (Reuters) - China remains committed to resolving maritime disputes with other countries through dialogue but will not allow itself to be "abused," a senior military official said at a meeting of senior foreign naval officials in the port city of Qingdao on Monday.

The sea should not be an arena where countries can flex their "gunboat muscles", added Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission and a close ally of President Xi Jinping.

"Reality has shown that those who make deliberate provocations, stoke tensions, or support one side against another for selfish gains will ultimately only hurt themselves," Zhang said.

The comments were an apparent reference to growing tensions in the South China Sea, where Washington treaty ally Manila is in a fraught standoff with Beijing over the strategic waterway, a potential flashpoint for U.S-China relations.

Zhang also told the gathered delegates that "carrying out maritime containment, encirclement and island blockades will only plunge the world into a vortex of division and turbulence."

The event overlaps with annual U.S.-Philippines large-scale joint military drills, which begin on Monday and will be held outside Philippine territorial waters for the first time.

Tensions are particularly high around the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, where Manila has accused Beijing of "harassment", including the use of water cannons against Philippine vessels.

The Western Pacific Naval Symposium is a rare opportunity for countries with opposing regional interests to exchange views. Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Stephen Koehler is attending the from the United States. Other delegations include Australia, France, India, Russia and Britain.

Participants will hold closed-door talks on topics such as addressing maritime security challenges and the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea, a set of guidelines meant to de-escalate tensions between militaries at sea.

(Reporting by Laurie Chen; writing by Antoni Slodkowski and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill and Gerry Doyle)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • China hosts foreign naval officials amid South China Sea tensions

    The Chinese Navy on Sunday kicked off a biennial meeting of top foreign naval officials in the port city of Qingdao, in a show of military diplomacy that will be closely watched for signs of more engagement between China and the United States. The four-day event with delegations from 30 countries comes during heightened tensions in the South China Sea, as U.S. treaty ally Manila is in an increasingly fraught standoff with Beijing over the strategic waterway, which could be a potential flashpoint for U.S-China relations. Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Stephen Koehler will attend the Western Pacific Naval Symposium on behalf of the United States, according to a source familiar with the matter.

  • TSMC’s 13% Rout May Have Further to Go, Options Traders Indicate

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. options traders are contending with a rising wave of bearishness following the chipmaker’s cautious guidance and concerns about whether the artificial-intelligence trade is unwinding. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe F

  • 23 farmhouse decor ideas

    Adding color works well in a kitchen, where cabinets and farmhouse kitchen islands can easily be painted and a lively decor scheme fits with the busy atmosphere. Search out a hue or a colorful kitchen that fits with the natural farmhouse aesthetic – sunny yellow, cornflower blue and grassy green all tick the color box.

  • Trump’s Trial Challenge: Being Stripped of Control

    NEW YORK — “Sir, can you please have a seat.” Donald Trump had stood up to leave the Manhattan criminal courtroom as Justice Juan M. Merchan was wrapping up a scheduling discussion Tuesday. But the judge had not yet adjourned the court or left the bench. Trump, the 45th president of the United States and the owner of his own company, is used to setting his own pace. Still, when Merchan admonished him to sit back down, the former president did so without saying a word. Sign up for The Morning new

  • Israel hit Iran with a half-ton supersonic 'Rampage' missile, report says

    Israeli media reported that Israel used a "Rampage" air-to-surface missile.

  • Trump’s Super PAC Has Been Footing His Legal Bills. Now It’s Running Out of Money

    As the former president's New York trial begins, the legal expenses continue to pile up

  • These 112 House Republicans voted against Ukraine aid

    A majority of House Republicans voted against sending more than $60 billion to Ukraine. But it passed anyway, and it now heads to the Senate.

  • What the world's media make of Trump going on trial

    Pictures of Donald Trump in a New York courtroom made headlines globally. Here's a flavour of what was said.

  • Bill Barr: Real threat to America is from ‘far left,’ not Trump

    Former Attorney General Bill Barr said the real threat in the United States is coming from the “far left” and not from former President Trump. Barr was discussing the potential difficulties a second Trump administration might have with getting people to serve, arguing the former president’s priority will be getting people “who he feels would…

  • Donald Trump Supporters, Critics Spar In Tense Focus Group Footage

    "They simply want to be heard, and they will shout to be heard," said Republican pollster Frank Luntz as he reflected on the chaotic video.

  • Israel’s Strike on Iran: A Limited Attack but a Potentially Big Signal

    WASHINGTON — For more than a decade, Israel has rehearsed, time and again, bombing and missile campaigns that would take out Iran’s nuclear production capability, much of it based around the city of Isfahan and the Natanz nuclear enrichment complex 75 miles to the north. That is not what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war Cabinet chose to do in the predawn hours of Friday, and in interviews, analysts and nuclear experts said the decision was telling. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from

  • Trump Privately Rages About His Sketch Artist, Courtroom Nap Reports

    The former president’s anger during the first week of his New York hush money trial was “maxed out, even for him,” a source tells Rolling Stone

  • Ex-RNC Chair Skewers Jesse Watters With Wicked 'Little' Description

    Michael Steele slammed the Fox News host for "literally trying to gin up crap about the jurors" in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial.

  • Ken Buck Rips 'Moscow Marjorie' Taylor Greene For Sinking To 'New Low'

    The former Colorado representative knocked Greene for "acting completely irresponsibly" with her talk on Ukraine.

  • Nikki Haley's husband, Michael Haley, returns from year-long deployment

    Michael Haley, former GOP candidate Nikki Haley's husband and subject of Donald Trump's attacks on campaign trail, has returned back to US after a deployment.

  • Russia says US support for Ukraine will end as ‘humiliating fiasco’ like ‘Vietnam and Afghanistan’

    The Kremlin warned that American support for Ukraine could turn into a decade-long folly, urging the U.S. to not oppose its invasion of the country as Congress appears set to pass a $60 billion aid package. The aid deal comes after months of negotiations, with support for Ukraine wavering among American conservatives as the Russian…

  • ‘Every one of us should be ashamed’ of current Congress: Manchin

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and former Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) lamented the state of Congress in a side-by-side interview on Sunday, with Manchin saying that Americans should be “ashamed” of the legislative body. “Every one of us should be ashamed of what we’re, what we’re living through now in the 118th Congress,” Manchin said in…

  • Fact Check: The Truth Behind Claims Playgirl Ran a 'Sleep with Donald Trump' Contest in 1990

    An X (formerly Twitter) post stated, "That one time #Trump was in Playgirl for anyone to win a trip to his bed."

  • Calmes: Hapless House Republicans weaponized impeachment. It backfired

    The spectacular failures of House Republican attempts to humiliate Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas are a win for the Constitution.

  • MSNBC Anchor Slams Jesse Watters for Trump Jury Coverage: ‘He’s Being a Pathetic Little Tool’ | Video

    Michael Steele accuses the Fox News host of attempting to sow doubt about the hush money trial jurors The post MSNBC Anchor Slams Jesse Watters for Trump Jury Coverage: ‘He’s Being a Pathetic Little Tool’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.