China, Japan and South Korea Start Their First Summit Since 2019

(Bloomberg) -- China called for South Korea’s help to maintain stable supply chains as the countries began their first three-way summit with Japan since 2019, with Tokyo and Seoul putting pressure on Beijing by drawing closer to the US on security and industrial policies.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in the South Korean capital Sunday and met separately with President Yoon Suk Yeol. Bilateral discussions were held between Japan and China and a dinner for all three will follow. The formal summit is set for Monday and a session with business leaders will come after that.

In the first bilateral meeting of the day, Li told Yoon that China wants the two to be trustworthy neighbors and partners helping the other to thrive, according to a pool report. Chinese state media Xinhua cited Li as telling Yoon that both sides should avoid turning economic issues into political issues, and maintain stable and smooth supply chains.

Yoon said he hopes both countries can strengthen exchanges, the pool report said.

Summits among the three countries that account for about a quarter of the world’s gross domestic product have been on hold for nearly five years due in part to the pandemic and political rancor.

While the summit brings risks and rewards for all three, the stakes are high for China. It will likely try to push Japan and South Korea not to join US-led efforts in further restricting exports of advanced chipmaking equipment, after Tokyo imposed export controls last year. Japan has been resisting US pressure to further curb sales to China. The Biden administration is also trying to bring South Korea into the agreement that includes Japan and the Netherlands.

“This is an opportunity for China to try to improve relations with Japan and South Korea without the United States,” said Naoko Aoki, an associate political scientist with the Rand Corp. in Washington.

After Yoon took office about two years ago, South Korea saw an improvement in ties with Japan after several years of tensions. The two have stepped up security cooperation with their common ally — the US — and the Biden administration have lobbied them to join its efforts to deny Beijing access to the latest semiconductors and sophisticated equipment needed to make the most advanced chips.

Kishida said ahead of his meeting with Yoon that he is hoping to see closer cooperation between Japan and South Korea “in order to maintain and strengthen a free and open Indo-Pacific region and to effectively address global challenges,” according to a pool report.

“Next year will mark the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Japan and Korea,” Kishida said, according to the pool report. “President Yoon and I will be directing our respective governments to prepare for further progress in Japan-Korea relations.”

The summit will cover six areas of cooperation that include sustainable development, people-to-people exchanges as well as economy and trade, South Korean officials said. Japan and South Korea have both sought Beijing’s help to use its economic might to rein in North Korea’s atomic ambitions.

Tokyo and Seoul have also expressed concern about security in the Taiwan Strait. Tensions in the region have risen since China last week started its most expansive military drills in a year around Taiwan, ramping up pressure on the island’s new president, Lai Ching-te, just days after he was sworn in.

“If there are to be any concrete accomplishments this time, I expect that to be on economic and other non-security issues,” Aoki said. “I don’t think the meeting is going to change anyone’s security calculus,” she said, pointing to a significant gulf between Beijing and the other two on issues including North Korea and Taiwan.

Yoon and Kishida may be heading to the US in the next few months, possibly to hold a summit with President Joe Biden that will build on an unprecedented security meeting the three had about a year ago, according to reports from Kyodo News and other media.

Their meeting last year at the Camp David presidential retreat in rural Maryland included practical steps such as real-time data sharing to counter threats by North Korea, measures to de-risk global supply chains from exposure to China and steps to bind the trilateral relationship so tightly that it would be hard to unravel.

