Chris Pratt Reveals the 'Big Difference' He Sees Between Raising His Daughters and Son: 'It's Wild'

Pratt shares his two daughters with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and shares his son with ex Anna Faris

Rich Polk/Getty Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt is admitting that he approaches parenting differently when it comes to his son and his daughters.

The Garfield Movie actor, 44, spoke with E! News about raising his three kids, noting that he has a few different approaches when it comes to parenting his son Jack, 11, whom he shares with ex Anna Faris, and his daughters Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 23 months, whom he shares with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt.

"I hate to make generalizations based on gender but, in my experience, girls are more emotional," Pratt said. "They've got me wrapped around their finger. It's wild."

Adding that all his kids are "cuddly and snuggly," Pratt shared that his daughters often require a softer touch and "don't like to rough house as much."

"I'll hit them with a pillow and they'll go, 'Daddy, that hurt my feelings,'" he says of playing with his girls. "They like to hear stories more than they like to wrestle."

Among other things, Pratt noted that a "big difference" he sees is the amount of planning in their day-to-day lives.

"But even the differences between my two daughters just goes to show that every child is a little bit different," he added.

On Mother's Day this year, the Parks and Recreation alum shared a carousel of photos on Instagram as he celebrated his wife and his mom, Kathy, on the spring holiday.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there! Love to my Mom Kathy who set a high bar for her love, patience, humor, and joy in motherhood. And a special thank you my darling Katherine for all you do," Pratt wrote in his caption.

"Witnessing you be a mom to Lyla and Eloise and a stepmom to Jack makes me fall more and more in love with you every day. The 24/7 job of scheduling, transporting, loving, nurturing, managing calendars, planning activities, the nutrition, the boundaries, the rules, the patience, the gentleness, the firmness, the wisdom, and grace. It’s truly a marvel," the dad of three added.

For Valentine's Day this year, Pratt shared an adorable tribute to his wife on Instagram, praising her as "an amazing wife, mama, step-mama and friend."

"Happy Valentine’s Day Darling! The kids and I are so lucky to have you in our lives," he wrote, concluding, "Grateful for you today and always ♥️."

