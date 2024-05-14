Chrissy Teigen Covers “SI Swimsuit” in Barely There One-Piece 10 Years After Her Last Sexy Appearance

The mogul last covered the publication in 2014 alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Chrissy Teigen has returned to her modeling roots.

The mom, mogul and New York Times bestselling author fronts one of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2024 covers, striking her sexiest pose in a plunging, peachy Saint Laurent one-piece and Jacquie Aiche jewelry for the moment shot by famed photographer Yu Tsai.

Teigen, 38, won the publication’s Rookie of the Year in 2010 and appeared on the 2014 cover alongside models Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

.@SInow Swimsuit Issue cover stars @KateUpton and @HunterMcGrady tell CBS Mornings why being part of the legendary magazine has long been a dream for both of them, helping them find confidence and power: “It’s surreal every single time.” pic.twitter.com/UJpsLOyFHG — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 14, 2024

Since then, she's launched her cooking empire Cravings by Chrissy Teigen and welcomed four kids with her husband, musician John Legend: Luna, 8, Miles, 5, Esti, 1, and Wren, 11 months.

“Chrissy Teigen represents the new generation of model moguls,” MJ Day, editor in chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, said in a press release.

Teigen joins Gayle King, Hunter McGrady and Kate Upton, who also front their own 2024 covers. In honor of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary, the brand also organized a Legends shoot, producing a trilogy of covers with some of the most famous faces to ever grace the pages of SI Swim including King, McGrady, Teigen, Upton, Tyra Banks, Christie Brinkley, Martha Stewart, Molly Sims, Maye Musk, Leyna Bloom, Paulina Porizkova and Winnie Harlow.

Related: Chrissy Teigen Reveals She’s Had Three Boob Jobs

Teigen has been very open about her own body image journey and plastic surgery procedures. Earlier this year, she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and revealed she had her “boobs done three times,” during the show’s “The Lies Have It” game.

“I’ve had a lift, a put in, a take them out. I don’t like them out,” she added with a laugh.

In March 2020, Teigen first revealed she had breast implants, explaining that she underwent plastic surgery when she was 20.

"It was more for a swimsuit thing," Teigen told Glamour UK at the time. "I thought if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."

"I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now,” she said at the time. “If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift."

The following month, Teigen announced that she would be getting her implants removed.

“They've been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!”

"So don’t worry about me! All good," Teigen added. "I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat. ❤️"

Related: Chrissy Teigen Says Sheer Oscars Party Dress Revealed Her 'Boob Lift Scars': See the New Photos She Shared

Teigen’s friends had a party to celebrate following her surgery, featuring a cake decorated with a tombstone and a pair of frosting boobs, reading "RIP 2006-2020.”



The cookbook author never shies away from oversharing with fans, building her social media presence on honesty and candor.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

In March, she even went as far as to point out her “boob lift scars,” in the sheer Jasmin Erbas gown she wore to Beyoncé and JAY-Z's private Oscars afterparty.

"When the flash hits your boob lift scars 🔥🔥🔥," wrote Teigen next to the post that began with a photo of her posing in front of a gold wall/



The 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is on newsstands May 17.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.