Christian McCaffrey Defends Olivia Culpo's Wedding Dress from Stylist's Harsh Critique: 'What an Evil Thing to Post'

"I hope you can find joy and peace in the world, the way my beautiful wife does," McCaffrey wrote

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Christian McCaffrey is standing up for his wife Olivia Culpo, days after the two walked down the aisle.

The NFL star, 28, firmly defended his new wife's decision to wear a modest, full-coverage Dolce & Gabbana crepe ball gown during their Saturday, June 29, ceremony after a stylist harshly critiqued the look in a video posted on Instagram and TikTok.

The video begins with stylist Kennedy Bingham describing the bride's wedding day look as "nothing" and "the absence of personality.”

She adds that while Culpo, 32, and the dress are both "beautiful," everything "surrounding" it gives her a "bitter aftertaste."

Bingham specifically responded to an interview quote Culpo gave Vogue saying that she wanted her wedding dress to not "exude sex in any way, shape, or form."

The content creator explains that there is "nothing wrong" with Culpo's decision to wear "modest attire," but the "way that she was talking about this went beyond just wanting something modest for herself and pushing this idea of what she thinks all brides should look like."

Bingham explained that it is "your choice" whether or not you want to exude sex with your wardrobe and that the same dress would look different depending on the way the wearer carries herself. She added that "it has been documented that it does not matter what women wear; they will be sexualized if someone wants to sexualize them."



Christian McCaffrey defends Olivia Culpo's wedding dress

In her video, Bingham adds that it is "weird" that Culpo talks about "coverage" since she's "not a modest dresser" in her everyday life. She also expresses that the model used her nuptials to market a "conservative agenda."

Near the end of the almost six-minute clip, Bingham critiques Culpo's decision to have her wedding dress designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

Bingham called out the fashion house founders' stance on same-sex couples, its controversial earrings from its 2013 spring collection, a 2018 campaign that pushed Chinese stereotypes and previous criticism of Selena Gomez. She firmly buckled down on her opinion, captioning the post, "From Miss Universe to Miss Pick Me 👑."

Kennedy Bingham/ Instagram Olivia Culpo responds to stylist about her comments on her wedding dress

McCaffrey took a stance in the comment section, writing, "What an evil thing to post online. I hope you can find joy and peace in the world, the way my beautiful wife does."

In her Instagram Stories, Bingham also shared a screenshot of Culpo, 32, defending the look in the comment section of the TikTok post.

"Wow what an absolutely evil person you are, I hope no one ever tears you apart in this way because it's extremely hurtful. I love this dress and it was everything I ever wanted and more," Culpo wrote.

Olivia Culpo/ Instagram Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey boarding a private jet

The screenshot showed that Bingham replied, "So we just aren't going to acknowledge how your words come across to other people or the background of the designers you're supporting? Like I said, the dress is beautiful and you look stunning. It's everything surrounding it I didn't agree with."



