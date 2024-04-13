Christianity Today Editor Rips GOPers' Abortion Stances Using 1 'Declining' Explanation

Russell Moore, editor-in-chief of leading evangelical magazine Christianity Today, knocked some Republicans who “seem to be acting as though they’re pro-life” by spotting “three exceptions” to their anti-abortion stances on Friday.

“Rape, incest, and declining poll numbers,” Moore told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

“And that’s not a compelling moral vision to persuade the hearts and minds of people.”

The comments from Moore, who describes himself as both “pro-life and anti-Trump,” arrive after former President Donald Trump recently claimed that he wouldn’t sign a national abortion ban and he’d leave abortion rights up to the states if he returns to the Oval Office.

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee, in other remarks this week, also said the Arizona Supreme Court went “too far” after it ruled that a 160-year-old law criminalizing nearly all abortions can be enforced.

He previously criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing a six-week abortion ban in his state last year, describing it as a “terrible mistake.” The Florida Supreme Court recently ruled that the ban will go into effect in May.

GOP candidates have altered how they tackle abortion on the 2024 campaign trail, with CNN noting that they’ve downplayed past anti-abortion stances as abortion rights measures see success in states where the issue is placed on the ballot.

Moore, when asked what evangelical voters would think of how Trump is positioning himself on abortion, said he’s confused by the former president’s rhetoric.

“I think he’s trying to make this intentionally murky. The problem is that a pro-life vision requires a moral vision, requires persuasion as to why every human life is valuable and that requires a particular view of human dignity of vulnerability. And we don’t have that here,” Moore said.

He continued, “Especially when you look at the Kari Lake Senate ad. It sounded exactly like a Planned Parenthood super PAC ad for pro-choice candidates.”

Arizona Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake, who described the Arizona Supreme Court’s abortion ruling as “out of line with where the people of this state are,” had previously referred to the 160-year-old law as “a great law” in 2022.