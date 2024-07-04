Christina Applegate shares bucket list goals amid MS battle

The 52-year-old American actress shocked fans in August 2021 when she shared the news that she had been diagnosed with the neurological condition. She has been bravely sharing her experiences of living with the disease and is keeping her outlook optimistic. In a social media post that she shared on Wednesday, the Dead To Me star wrote via X, "There are things I want to do with the days I have left in life. I want to work with Shirley MacLaine. And do shots with Cher! And yes my days are so big. Just saying."