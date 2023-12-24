'A Christmas Carol' is a tale of redemption for all time

Scoorge being visited by a ghost - Culture Club/HULTON ARCHIVE

By Christmas Day of 1843, a book published only a few days earlier on Dec 19th had sold all 6,000 copies of its first print run and has remained a Yuletide favourite ever since.

It was, of course, A Christmas Carol, Charles Dickens’s great tale of redemption, which began as a ghostly novella of the sort popular in the mid-19th century and became a story for all time.

Dickens is often credited with inventing the modern Christmas, though feasting, good cheer and blazing fires over the festive season long predate him. Sir Walter Scott had recalled the feudal Christmases of Merrie England in his epic poem Marmion three decades earlier and Dickens was tapping into a desire for mid-winter revelry that had revived after being cancelled by Cromwell’s Commonwealth.

One thing for which Dickens is responsible is our obsession with snow at Christmas. His childhood coincided with the end of the Little Ice Age and winters were long and cold. Nowadays, a white Christmas is a rarity and today could even be the warmest Christmas Day on record in some parts of the country. We are more likely to have a white Easter.

Ebenezer Scrooge, the central figure of A Christmas Carol, would not have noticed if it was warm. As Dickens brilliantly observes, he “carried his own low temperature always about with him; he iced his office in the dog days and didn’t thaw it one degree at Christmas. The cold within him froze his old features, nipped his pointed nose, shrivelled his cheek, stiffened his gait; made his eyes red, his thin lips blue; and spoke out shrewdly in his grating voice.”

Scrooge is a repository for the anger Dickens felt at the privation of so many people, in particular children living in desperate poverty. The most terrifying of the three spirits that visit him is the Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come, which brings forth two emaciated children from the folds of its robe. “This boy is Ignorance. This girl is Want. Beware them both…but most of all beware the boy, for on his brow I see that written which is Doom, unless the writing be erased.”

Dickens, we are reminded, saw himself as much a social campaigner as a novelist and never missed a chance to highlight some of the appalling conditions he saw around him. He would be pleased to see such abject misery disappear, though even he might have baulked at a system where so many people now live on welfare.

Redemption, a Christian tenet, is the triumphant culmination of the book. Scrooge is forced to confront his own demons and his loneliness. He ends up spending Christmas with his family, as many of us will do today. Scrooge’s nephew Fred puts it like this: “I have always thought of Christmas time as a good time; a kind, forgiving, charitable, pleasant time; the only time I know of, in the long calendar of the year, when men and women seem by one consent to open their shut–up hearts freely, and to think of people below them as if they really were fellow–passengers to the grave, and not another race of creatures bound on other journeys.” That is a sentiment to sustain us all through the festivities to come.

Merry Christmas.

