Christmas rubbish: What to recycle and what to throw away?
From boxes filled with presents to wrappers from the boxes of chocolates, it is sometimes hard to know what can be recycled and what cannot.
Heaps of rubbish are generated at this time of year as people get together to eat and drink, and celebrate the festive season, meaning a whole lot of leftovers and wrapping paper, but do you know what is meant to go where when it comes to bin management?
So that you can focus on being merry with the family, we have compiled a comprehensive list of what to recycle and what to bin during 2023's jolly season.
Here is everything you need to know.
What to recycle after Christmas Day?
The blue recycling bins are for items made out of recyclable materials, which include:
Paper: newspapers, magazines, mail, envelopes, catalogues, Christmas cards, gift-wrapping
Cardboard: boxes, parcels
Aerosols: deodorant cans, air fresheners, spray paints
Food tins and clean foil trays
Drink cans and cartons
Plastic: bottles, food trays, yoghurt pots
Tetra Pak packaging
Glass: bottles and jars
What can’t be recycled?
Some items might seem recyclable at first glance but aren’t because of the additional materials they include. For instance:
Wrapping paper and Christmas cards with metallic details or glitter
Non-paper gift bags
Sticky tape and gift labels
Tinsel
Baubles
Ribbons and bows made out of cloth
Uncleaned foil containers
Ceramics such as crockery or earthenware
Drinking glasses
Used paper towels and tissues
Black refuse bags
What can I keep and reuse next year instead of binning?
If you’ve bought a fake tree, you can store it and reuse it for many years to come.
Alternatively, if you’ve bought a real Christmas tree, replanting it and giving it back to nature would be the most sustainable option.
Your Christmas decorations, including the tinsel, baubles and garlands, have a long life span.
Similarly, the gift bags, boxes and wrapping paper that remain intact can be reused for future occasions.
If there are any gifts you weren’t keen on, you can regift, resell or donate them to avoid waste.