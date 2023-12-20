Christmas rubbish: What to recycle and what to throw away?

After the holidays, you can replant your Christmas tree to give it back to nature (Sandra Seitamaa/Unsplash)

From boxes filled with presents to wrappers from the boxes of chocolates, it is sometimes hard to know what can be recycled and what cannot.

Heaps of rubbish are generated at this time of year as people get together to eat and drink, and celebrate the festive season, meaning a whole lot of leftovers and wrapping paper, but do you know what is meant to go where when it comes to bin management?

So that you can focus on being merry with the family, we have compiled a comprehensive list of what to recycle and what to bin during 2023's jolly season.

Here is everything you need to know.

What to recycle after Christmas Day?

The blue recycling bins are for items made out of recyclable materials, which include:

Paper: newspapers, magazines, mail, envelopes, catalogues, Christmas cards, gift-wrapping

Cardboard: boxes, parcels

Aerosols: deodorant cans, air fresheners, spray paints

Food tins and clean foil trays

Drink cans and cartons

Plastic: bottles, food trays, yoghurt pots

Tetra Pak packaging

Glass: bottles and jars

Gift wrappers without glitter and foil can be recycled. (PA Wire)

What can’t be recycled?

Some items might seem recyclable at first glance but aren’t because of the additional materials they include. For instance:

Wrapping paper and Christmas cards with metallic details or glitter

Non-paper gift bags

Sticky tape and gift labels

Tinsel

Baubles

Ribbons and bows made out of cloth

Uncleaned foil containers

Ceramics such as crockery or earthenware

Drinking glasses

Used paper towels and tissues

Black refuse bags

You can replant or reuse your Christmas tree instead of binning it (Getty Images)

What can I keep and reuse next year instead of binning?

If you’ve bought a fake tree, you can store it and reuse it for many years to come.

Alternatively, if you’ve bought a real Christmas tree, replanting it and giving it back to nature would be the most sustainable option.

Your Christmas decorations, including the tinsel, baubles and garlands, have a long life span.

Similarly, the gift bags, boxes and wrapping paper that remain intact can be reused for future occasions.

If there are any gifts you weren’t keen on, you can regift, resell or donate them to avoid waste.