Claim of 'period passports' under Project 2025 is from satire | Fact check

The claim: Project 2025 calls for women to carry ‘period passports’

A July 7 Threads post (direct link, archive link) claims Project 2025’s policy recommendations include invasive requirements for women.

“BREAKING: The Project 25 group says women should be mandated to carry ‘period passports’ that track their menstrual cycles and must be kept up to date, and women must present these to police officers during random ID checks to monitor pregnancies,” reads the post. “Women and Men Must REJECT TRUMP AND PROJECT 25! This is Insanity!”

It was reposted more than 200 times in three days.

More from the Fact-Check Team: How we pick and research claims | Email newsletter | Facebook page

Our rating: False

No such proposal appears in the Project 2025 playbook, and a spokesperson for the project said the claim is false. It originally appeared on a satirical account.

Project 2025 supports anti-abortion policies

The Heritage Foundation worked with more than 100 other conservative groups for Project 2025, also known as the Presidential Transition Project. The coalition published a more than 900-page playbook, titled the “Mandate for Leadership,” with policy recommendations for the next Republican president.

The claim that those suggestions include the described “period passports” for women is “absolutely false,” Heritage Foundation spokesperson Ellen Keenan told USA TODAY.

No such proposal appears in the playbook, though it does have other suggestions on women's issues, including abortion and defining "sex" under Title IX.

Fact check: False claim Trump said he'd force government monitoring on pregnant women

The Halfway Post, an outlet that describes its content as “halfway true comedy and satire," first posted the claim about “period passports” to its account on X, formerly Twitter, on July 6.

It's an example of what could be called “stolen satire,” where claims written as satire and presented that way originally are reposted in a way that makes them appear to be legitimate news. As a result, readers of the second-generation post are misled, as was the case here.

USA TODAY previously debunked a stolen satire claim that Grindr threatened to reveal the identities of Republican lawmakers who use the app, which also originated with The Halfway Post. It also debunked a false claim that Project 2025 is a plan formulated by former President Donald Trump.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

PolitiFact and Check Your Fact also debunked the claim.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaper here.

USA TODAY is a verified signatory of the International Fact-Checking Network, which requires a demonstrated commitment to nonpartisanship, fairness and transparency. Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Meta.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: False claim Project 2025 calls for 'period passports' | Fact check