Classic Japanese film 'Seven Samurai' returns to movie theaters in July with 4K restoration

A scene from 'Seven Samurai.' The 1945 classic Japanese film, directed by Akira Kurosawa, has gotten a 4K remaster and will be re-released to theaters.

For its 70th anniversary, Akira Kurosawa's classic film "Seven Samurai" is getting a touch-up and a victory lap.

A 4K restoration of the 1954 film was shown last month at the Cannes Film Festival and it will screen in select theaters across the U.S. starting in July. The Japanese film was shown at the 1954 Venice Film Festival where Kurosawa won the Silver Lion for best directing.

The movie's premise: During the 16th century, villagers hire some ronin to protect them from invading bandits.

"This three-hour ride from Akira Kurosawa – featuring legendary actors Toshiro Mifune and Takashi Shimura –seamlessly weaves philosophy and entertainment, delicate human emotions and relentless action, into a rich, evocative, and unforgettable tale of courage and hope," writes U.S. distributor Janus Films.

Takashi Shimura in 'Seven Samurai.' The 1945 classic Japanese film, directed by Akira Kurosawa, has gotten a 4K remaster and will be re-released to theaters.

One of the most beloved and critically-acclaimed movies of all time, "Seven Samurai" influenced scores of filmmakers including George Lucas, who says the film and Kurosawa's "The Hidden Fortress" (1958) inspired him to create "Star Wars."

Other films owing a debt to "Seven Samurai," are "The Magnificent Seven" and "The Dirty Dozen," wrote the late film critic Roger Ebert in his book "The Great Movies."

"It could be argued that this greatest of filmmakers gave employment to action heroes for the next fifty years," he wrote.

Why is the movie "Seven Samurai" being re-released?

The Toho Company, which released the black-and-white film in 1954, restored the movie in 4K for the movie's 70th anniversary. The Japanese studio is also known for its Godzilla films.

Janus Films released a trailer for the 4K restoration on June 6.

Filmmakers and movie lovers alike cherish "Seven Samurai." The film was named the best international film of all-time in the 2018 BBC Culture annual critics’ poll. Also on the list: Kurosawa 1950 film, "Rashomon."

About "Seven Samurai," Lucas recalled seeing the film while attending film school at USC in an interview with IGN in 2004: "I had never seen anything that powerful or cinematographic. The emotions were so strong that it didn't matter that I did not understand the culture or the traditions. From that moment on, Kurosawa's films have served as one of my strongest sources of creative inspiration."

Other films inspired by "Seven Samurai," suggests IndieWire: “The Matrix Revolutions,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and Zack Snyder’s “Rebel Moon.”

'Seven Samurai' screenings schedule

These theaters have been confirmed so far, according to Janus Films. More theaters are expected to be added in the coming days.

July 5

New York: Film Forum

July 7

Los Angeles: American Cinematheque at the Egyptian

July 12

Sarasota, Florida: Burns Court Cinema

Bethlehem, New Hampshire: The Colonial

Cambridge, Massachusetts: Coolidge Corner

Columbus, Ohio: Gateway Film Center

Los Angeles: Laemmle Royal

Pittsburgh: Row House - Lawrenceville

Missoula, Montana: Roxy Theater

Duluth, Minnesota: Zeitgeist Zinema 2

Cleveland: Cleveland Cinematheque

July 19

Nashville, Tennessee: Belcourt Theatre

Austin, Texas: Austin Film Society

Chapel Hill, North Carolina: The Chelsea Theater

Chicago: Music Box Theatre

Seattle: SIFF Cinema Egyptian

July 21

Salt Lake City: Broadway Centre Cinemas

July 22

Waterville, Maine: Maine Film Center

August 3

Baltimore: Charles Theater

Toronto: Revue Cinema

August 10

Houston: Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

August 25

Detroit: Detroit Institute of Art

Toshiro Mifune in 'Seven Samurai.' The 1945 classic Japanese film, directed by Akira Kurosawa, has gotten a 4K remaster and will be re-released to theaters.

