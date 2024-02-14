Clemson football player arrested on gun charge. Here’s what we know

A Clemson football player was arrested last week for unlawful possession of a firearm on school property, according to online court records.

DeMonte Capehart, a redshirt senior defensive tackle on the Tigers football team, was arrested Feb. 6, 2024, on a weapons charge for “carrying or displaying firearms (on) school property” and a traffic charge for “failure to exercise due care while operating a motor vehicle,” according to publicly available court filings in Pickens County, where Clemson is located.

Separate filings for the weapons and traffic charges were made Wednesday afternoon in Pickens County general sessions court. Capehart’s case is classified as a criminal case, and his court dates for both charges are pending.

A Clemson athletic department spokesperson provided the following statement to The State on Wednesday afternoon regarding Capehart: “We have been aware of the facts of the case from the start, and he is not presently participating in team activities while awaiting completion of all legal and university processes.”

The spokesperson added that while Capehart is not currently participating in team activities with Clemson football, he remains enrolled at the university.

Wednesday’s filings matched up with a Feb. 6, 2024, entry in the Clemson University Police Department’s daily crime log, which said that an unnamed individual was arrested that night around 8:17 p.m. on two offenses: “unlawful possession of a firearm on school property” and “failure to exercise due care” in a motor vehicle.

The arrest listed in the CUPD crime log took place at 188 Old Greenville Highway in Clemson, which is near Historic Riggs Field, the university’s soccer stadium, and close to other parts of campus and the city’s downtown area.

The State has requested public records from CUPD regarding Capehart’s arrest.

According to Pickens County court filings, Capehart posted a $232.50 bond for the traffic charge and a $10,000 bond for the weapons charge on Feb. 7.

According to the South Carolina Code of Laws section 16-23-420(a), “It is unlawful for a person to possess a firearm of any kind on any premises or property owned, operated, or controlled by a private or public school, without the express permission of the authorities in charge of the premises or property.”

According to the statute, if a person is found guilty of violating that law, they are guilty of a felony “and, upon conviction, must be fined not more than $5,000 or imprisoned not more than 5 years, or both.”

That state law is cited in the Clemson University student handbook in the Safety section of the Concealed Weapons Policy.

Capehart is entering his fifth season with the Clemson football program. To date, he’s played in 34 games for the Tigers and recorded 30 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two sacks. Capehart had a career-high 15 tackles and five tackles for loss during the 2023 season. He also played 179 defensive snaps, more than double his career high.

With the departures of veteran defensive tackles Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro, Capehart is expected to play a significant and perhaps starting role for Clemson in 2024 after emerging as a solid rotational player late last season.

Capehart, 21, is a native of Hartsville, South Carolina and joined Clemson as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2020 out of IMG Academy in Florida. He was the No. 34 overall composite recruit in his class.

Clemson football went 9-4 in 2023, ending the year with a win over Kentucky in the Gator Bowl. The Tigers are currently going through winter workouts and will start spring practice late this month.