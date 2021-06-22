Plants in deserts are dying off due to climate change ‘and nothing is replacing them’

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park has become less green as the years have gone by. (Getty)

Plants in California’s deserts are dying off due to climate change, and the land is being left bare, a new study has shown.

“Plants are dying, and nothing’s replacing them,” said Stijn Hantson, a project scientist in University of California, Irvine’s (UCI) Department of Earth System Science and lead author of the study.

The research shows how desert areas – where researchers had hoped plants might be more resilient – can be blighted by climate change.

Researchers used data from the Landsat satellite mission to measure vegetation in an area of nearly 5,000 square miles surrounding Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

The researchers found that between 1984 and 2017, vegetation cover in desert ecosystems decreased overall by about 35%, with mountains seeing a 13% vegetation decline.

Read more: Why economists worry that reversing climate change is hopeless

The decrease has been caused by rainfall which has varied from year to year, along with climbing temperatures caused by climate change.

The researchers had hoped that desert plants would stand a chance against climate change, as they come equipped with drought-tolerant features.

Read more: A 1988 warning about climate change was mostly right

The researchers say that the plants exist right on the edge of what’s habitable, so any environmental shift toward greater extremes is likely to be detrimental.

“They’re already on the brink,” Hantson said.

Landsat satellite imagery, Hantson says, is ideal for gauging vegetation cover shifts because it supplies spectral data for surface areas of about 90 square meters – fine enough to track changing spectral signal patterns across large study areas.

Read more: Melting snow in Himalayas drives growth of green sea slime visible from space

The data provide a sense of how “green” a landscape is and helped the UCI team discern shifts across the study’s 34-year time window.

Long-term plant monitoring is now underway in Anza-Borrego so that researchers can see what happens to vegetation cover as the years unfold.

Story continues

Changes in plant communities can affect many things, from how well soils retain water to how much food there is for desert animals.

Watch: Can seaweed stop climate change?