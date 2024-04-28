Climber Killed in 1,000-Foot Fall From Denali Peak

Tracy Connor
·2 min read
Facebook
Facebook

One climber was killed and a second was seriously injured after falling 1,000 feet while ascending Mt. Johnson in Denali National Park and Preserve this week.

The accident happened in Ruth Gorge, as the team—Robbi Mecus, 52, and her climbing partner—tackled a treacherous route known as “The Escalator,” on the night of April 25.

“The approximately 5,000-foot route involves navigating a mix of steep rock, ice, and snow,” the parks service said.

Another climbing party witnessed the roped pair fall, called for help, and then climbed down to attempt a rescue. They determined Mecus had died and then dug a snow cave to shelter the survivor, a 30-year-old woman from California, throughout the night.

The "Escalator" route on Mt. Johnson

The "Escalator" route on Mt. Johnson, Denali National Park and Preserve. The X indicates the approximate location of the rescue of the surviving climbing partner.

National Park Service

A park helicopter pilot and two mountaineering Rangers rescued the survivor on Friday morning and tried to recover Mecus’ body but were deterred by bad weather conditions. They returned on Saturday morning and brought her remains off the mountain.

Mecus was a firefighter, forest ranger, search-and-rescue professional—and a “proud trans woman,” according to a YouTube video she made—from a town in New York’s Adirondacks region.

She was a very experienced climber and said in the video that she used to dream of mountaineering while growing up in Brooklyn.

“I’ve had a crush on Alaska for more than 40 years,” she said.

She worked there as a forest service employee after college but decided she could not stay because she was concealing her trans identity. She returned to New York, got married, had a child—and then in her 40s came out as trans.

Over the years, she returned to Alaska for expeditions, and her Facebook page shows that last year, she successfully made it up “the Escalator.” Then two weeks ago, she was back for another go at it.

“Officially stuck in Talkeetna, AK, waiting for the weather to clear to get into the Ruth Gorge,” she wrote on April 12. “Luckily, we have the warm and cozy bunkhouse provided by Talkeetna Air Taxi to stay in, and no shortage of food to eat.”

It’s not clear what went wrong on the mountain, but members of the queer climbing community and her friends and colleagues were mourning Mecus.

Sean Mahar, interim Department of Environmental Conservation commissioner, said in a statement that she “demonstrated an unparalleled passion for protecting the environment and New Yorkers.”

“She exemplified the forest rangers’ high standard of professional excellence while successfully leading dangerous rescues and complex searches, educating the public about trail safety, deploying out of state for wildfire response missions, and advancing diversity, inclusion, and LGBTQ belonging throughout the agency.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Orca calf swims out of lagoon after being trapped for a month

    The Ehattesaht First Nation says a killer whale calf that had been trapped in a remote Vancouver Island lagoon for more than a month is now free after she swam out on her own early Friday morning. The nation said kʷiisaḥiʔis, or Brave Little Hunter, swam over the sandbar and out into open water during high tide around 2:30 a.m. PT. After a long night of feeding kʷiisaḥiʔis and watching the calf play in the lagoon, the nation said, a small group "stood as witnesses to watch her swim under the bri

  • B.C. man captures video of 2 bear cubs waking from winter slumber

    A winter walk paid off months later for a Prince George, B.C., family who captured footage of a family of bears waking up from hibernation. Serge Wolf lives on a rural property with his wife and two children in the north-central B.C. city, about 500 kilometres north of Vancouver. Wolf and his family were hiking through the woods in January when his four-year-old daughter noticed a hole in the ground. "I thought immediately, well, it has to be a den," Wolf said. His suspicions were confirmed when

  • 'There's no water': This duck hunter in Fort Smith, N.W.T., went out and found no ducks

    Earl Evans has been duck hunting in the springtime around Fort Smith, N.W.T., for 50 years. This past week, he and a friend went out to their usual spot, about 15 kilometres west of the community in the Slave River wetlands. And for the first time, Evans returned home from that hunt without a single duck. "We stopped and looked around and everything was just still, just dead," Evans said. "It felt like we were on the moon.""That's the most devastating feeling in the world for a person that likes

  • Red gold: Climate change plays role as saffron cultivation comes to Nova Scotia

    When Matthew Roy moved from New Hampshire in 2020 to start a farm in southwestern Nova Scotia, one of the new crops he zeroed in on was saffron. A spice so expensive that it has been dubbed red gold, saffron is traditionally grown in Iran, India, Afghanistan, Spain and a handful of other countries. "We decided that we would bring two new crops to Nova Scotia, specifically because of the changing climate," Roy said recently from his four-year-old Coastal Grove Farm in Upper Port La Tour, N.S. (Th

  • Ocean predator missing since 1800s appears in fishers’ net in Chile. Take a look

    The species has only been recorded a few times since 1887, researchers said.

  • Animal groups are urging tourists not to visit Wyoming after a man hit a wolf then took it to a bar

    CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — As Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming opens for the busy summer season, wildlife advocates are leading a call for a boycott of the conservative ranching state over laws that give people wide leeway to kill gray wolves with little oversight. The social media accounts of Wyoming's tourism agency are being flooded with comments urging people to steer clear of the Cowboy State amid accusations that a man struck a wolf with a snowmobile, taped its mouth shut and showed off the

  • Millions in the Midwest under storm watches as Nebraska and Iowa communities reel from devastating tornadoes

    One day after destructive tornadoes plowed through Nebraska and Iowa, millions of people in parts of Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma were under tornado watches Saturday evening.

  • Worst wine harvest in 62 years blamed on ‘extreme’ weather and climate change

    A new report shows where has wine production dried up the most in Europe.

  • Tornado outbreak leads to winter weather for Canadians

    The same system responsible for multiple tornadoes on Friday across Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa will run into arctic air over northern Ontario, resulting in winter weather from Winnipeg to Lake Superior

  • River creature — with a white ‘collar’ — discovered as a new species in Colombia

    The aquatic animal has a “wide” mouth and see-through fins.

  • Muggy air, storm risk build in southern Ontario this weekend

    Temperatures and humidity are on the rise across southern Ontario as unsettled weather pushes into the region

  • Weekend warmup brings rain, possible thunder into southern Ontario

    Warm-weather lovers are in for a little treat this weekend as above-seasonal temperatures build over southern Ontario, but it comes with a rainy cost

  • Storm with snow and tornadoes moves to Canada

    Two days of impressive tornadoes across the central states will lead to snow and freezing rain for northern Ontario

  • ‘Kitten season’ in Fresno: When baby cats are left to die – in water, dumpsters, plastic bags

    “We are trying desperately to get people to know that killing kittens doesn’t solve the problem.”

  • What you need to know to stay up-to-date on Alberta wildfires

    Poor internet connection? Access a low-bandwidth, accessible version of this story on CBC Lite.Wildfire season is well underway in Alberta, with some communities already being forced to evacuate and provincial government officials implementing fire restrictions.Last year marked a record wildfire year, burning more than 2.2 million hectares in Alberta. But drought helped several dozen fires survive throughout the winter and has left various regions even drier than a year ago, resulting in an earl

  • Russian missiles strike four Ukrainian thermal power stations

    Russia launched a barrage of missiles at Ukrainian power facilities on Saturday, hitting locations in the centre and west of the country, damaging equipment and injuring at least one energy worker, officials said. Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on the Telegram messaging app that the Russian strikes targeted the Dnipropetrovsk region in central Ukraine and the western regions of Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk.DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, said its four thermal powe

  • Ozone hole: Why Antarctic wildlife is being 'sunburnt’

    A wildfire-fuelled ozone hole leaves Antarctic wildlife exposed to potentially damaging levels of UV.

  • Clean-up, damage assessment underway in Omaha after major tornado outbreak

    Clean-up efforts and assessments of the devastation wrought by an outbreak of more than two dozen tornadoes were underway Saturday in Omaha, Neb., as forecasters warned of more trouble ahead.

  • Why climate change is heating Europe faster than the rest of the world

    Climate change is causing Europe to heat up more quickly than any other continent – and twice as fast as the global average – with recent studies warning of mounting threats to food, water and energy security, human health, the economy and nature. What makes the continent more vulnerable than others? The latest five-year averages show that temperatures in Europe are now running 2.3C above pre-industrial levels, compared to 1.3C globally. Even in the best-case scenario, the European Commission wa

  • Nuclear power called ‘an option of absolute last resort’

    THUNDER BAY — Canada has better options than nuclear power in the country’s quest to reduce carbon emissions, says a professor in York University’s faculty of environmental and urban change. “I think we’ve got lots of options in terms of what sort of pathways to decarbonization we take – within which an expansion of nuclear, I would argue, is an option of absolute last resort,” Mark Winfield said in an interview before speaking to an Environment North meeting in Thunder Bay. His remarks came jus