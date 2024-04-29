New coffee shop is opening in Sacramento with Middle East flavors. What’s on the menu?

Qisa Coffee, a cafe dedicated to serving Yemeni coffee infused with Peshawari flavor, is set to open its doors in Sacramento.

The cafe will operate in Curtis Park at The Amalia, a Spanish Revival-inspired building featuring apartments, retail spaces and offices.

Qisa Coffee will occupy Suite 101 at 2348 Castro Way, according to its website.

While Qisa Coffee will be a new addition to Sacramento’s cafe scene, its signature Yemeni coffee has already made its mark in the capital city.

Owner Abdul Aziz shared that Curtis Park will be the permanent location for Baklava and Coffee, a coffee and dessert pop-up that has been serving the Sacramento region for nearly three years.

Qisa Coffee will be a home for its customers “where memories are made, stories are shared, and moments are celebrated with friends and family,” the business shared in an Instagram post.

What’s on the menu at new Sacramento coffee shop?

According to its website, Qisa Coffee will serve caffeinated drinks and small bites.

One of the items on the menu is Narnia Lokum, a dessert also known as Turkish delight that’s featured in the movie “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe.”

Other food options include honey bites, a snack filled with cheese and honey, and Arabic-style savory pies filled with cheese or ground beef.

Qisa Coffee will serve Yemeni coffee drinks infused with Peshawari flavor, including:

Qisa Latte

Karak Chai

Turkish Cold Brew

Turkish Coffee

More items will be available when the cafe opens, according to its website.

When will Qisa Coffee open?

“I‘m planning to open it by June or July if things go smoothly,” Aziz wrote in an email to The Sacramento Bee on Monday.

