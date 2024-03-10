‘Cold-blooded’ partygoers record woman dying after shooting at ‘rave,’ Texas cops say

A woman is dead and a man wounded after a shooting during an illegal party, according to Texas officials.

Deputies responded to a call about a shooting at a “rave-type party” in southwest San Antonio at about 4 a.m. on March 9, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said at a news briefing posted on Facebook.

The party happened inside a former Knights of Columbus hall, Salazar said.

“It’s not even supposed to be occupied,” he said, adding that water and electricity were illegally hooked up to the building.

The event was advertised on social media, according to Salazar, and witnesses said the building was “packed” when gunfire erupted.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting, but there was a “disagreement” between two or more groups, Salazar said. A 21-year-old woman was shot and died at the scene, and a 29-year-old man was wounded and taken to a hospital.

Witnesses told deputies that, as the woman was dying, people “sat there” recording her.

“That’s about as cold-blooded and disturbing as you can get,” Salazar said. “She’s gasping for air, and they’re videotaping her as she’s dying.”

Despite the number of people who were apparently at the party, there were only 20 or so witnesses still at the scene when deputies arrived — and they have not been forthcoming, according to Salazar.

“Nobody’s able to give us enough information,” he said, asking other witnesses to come forward and speak with investigators or share video from the party.

Officials also don’t know how many shooters there were, saying it’s possible there were several.

“I know that there’s video out there existing,” he said.

Deputies took into custody one man who returned to the scene later to look for a cell phone. His pants were also seized as evidence as there appeared to be blood on them.

Salazar said there’s no indication he was involved in the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information can contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

