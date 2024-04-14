Cold Case reboot in the works from creator

Mark Sullivan - Getty Images

Cold Case is being reopened, with the crime procedural drama set to get a reboot from the show's original creator Meredith Stiehm.

According to Deadline, CBS is in negotiations with Warner Bros to produce the currently untitled revival, with Stiehm attached to write the script.

Set 15 years after the original show, which aired on CBS for seven seasons between 2003 and 2010, the revival will reportedly follow an entirely new team of detectives who investigate cold cases across the Southwest.

As well as writing the script, Stiehm is set to executive produce the show alongside JBTV’s Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed for WBTV and CBS Studios.

The original Cold Case was set in Philadelphia and starred Kathryn Morris as Lilly Rush (Kathryn Morris), a homicide detective who specialised in solving cold cases.

Other series regulars included Danny Pino (who played Detective Scotty Valens), John Finn (Lieutenant John Stillman), Jeremy Ratchford (Nick Vera), Thom Barry (Will Jeffries) and Tracie Thoms (Kat Miller).

This wouldn't be the first time a Bruckheimer-produced show received the reboot treatment, as CBS greenlit a revival of CSI in 2021.

Titled CSI: Vegas, the sequel series saw the return of some original cast members, including William Petersen as Gil Grissom, Jorja Fox as Sara Sidle and Wallace Langham, as David Hodge. The show is currently airing its third season.

On the show's announcement, CBS President Kelly Kahl said: "Twenty-one years ago, we launched CSI and watched in awe as this new cinematic series launched an entire genre and became a ground-breaking juggernaut that still has global resonance today.

"We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of forensic criminalists to the CSI brand and unite them with the legendary characters from the past who we still love, including the extraordinary Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox.

