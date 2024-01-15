Cold weather and tires: Three things to check for

A good old kick to the tire is one method that's been used for ages to determine if it's safe to drive with.

But with modern technology, you can save yourself the scuff on your shoes.

"PSI" isn't some new crime show. It stands for pounds per square inch - a unit of pressure.

Your tire's PSI is highly important for safety and something you should monitor. Cold weather can change it, and every tire has different requirements.

In the video above, The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman speaks to a tire expert in who explains three tips for keeping your tire PSI level right.

Thumbnail image by Cheryl Santa Maria using graphical elements from Canva Pro.