What are the coldest cities in the U.S.? Cold front gripping nation sends temps plummeting

Bitter cold temperatures, ice and snow gripped the nation over the long weekend and well into Tuesday as New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. saw an end to snow droughts that lasted almost two years.

The sweeping mass of arctic air crashing down from Canada was forecast to deliver subfreezing temperatures to three-fourths of the nation, and 68 million Americans were under a winter weather advisory Tuesday.

Good Samaritans help a driver out after his rear-wheel drive vehicle got stranded on Rosa L. Parks Blvd. after a winter storm in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (Denny Simmons/The Tennessean via AP) ORG XMIT: TNNAT604

These are the coldest cities in the U.S., according to data provided by the NWS and AccuWeather as of Tuesday afternoon. All temperatures are listed in Fahrenheit.

Babbitt, Minnesota: -2°

Dubuque, Iowa: 0°

Madison, Wisconsin: 1°

Cedar Rapids, Iowa: 1°

South Bend, Indiana: 3°

Chicago, Illinois: 4°

Devil's Lake, North Dakota: 5°

Sioux Falls, South Dakota: 6°

A snow storm blankets Western Ave. that devoid of vehicles on Monday, January 15, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn.

How cold is it in major U.S. cities?

Indianapolis, Indiana: 10°

Kansas City, Missouri: 12°

Columbus, Ohio: 16°

Dallas, Texas: 24°

New York, New York: 28°

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 28°

Atlanta, Georgia: 29°

Washington, D.C.: 36°

Houston, Texas: 30°

Boston, Massachusetts: 34°

Denver, Colorado: 38°

San Diego, California: 63°

Los Angeles, California: 66°

Phoenix, Arizona: 68°

Seattle, Washington: 37°

The extreme weather caused more than 9,000 flights to be delayed or canceled as of 4 p.m. ET. More than 36,000 such disruptions were reported Saturday through Monday, a high-travel weekend because of the Martin Luther King holiday.

At least 9 people have died due to the weather over the last few days. In Oregon, two people died of hypothermia and two were killed by falling trees. A snowmobiler was hit by a truck in Utah, a skier was killed by an avalanche in Wyoming and three people died of suspected hypothermia in Wisconsin.

Classes were canceled for millions of students from Portland to Chicago to Denver to Dallas to Baltimore. Many schools already canceled classes for Wednesday as well.

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @saman_shafiq7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The coldest city in the US today: Upper Midwest is most frigid region