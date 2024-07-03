Coldplay Settles Lawsuit With Ex-Manager Dave Holmes – Reports
Coldplay has reportedly settled a lawsuit with ex-manager Dave Holmes, who sought $12 million in alleged unpaid commissions.
Reports indicate a seven-figure settlement with Holmes, but gave no specifics.
Holmes and Coldplay parted ways in 2022 after more than two decades together. Holmes claimed he was owed unpaid commissions for Coldplay’s tenth and 11th albums, which have yet to be released. Holmes claimed he organized recording sessions, cleared samples, and liaised with producer Max Martin before his contract dispute.
That sparked competing claims in London’s High Court, with each party seeking millions of pounds from the other.
Coldplay claimed in its counter-suit that Holmes had allowed tour costs to spiral out of control and demanded £14 million in damages.
