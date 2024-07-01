Colin From Accounts’ Patrick Brammall to Lead The Dispatcher for Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is sending Patrick Brammall on the mother — er, father — of all missions.

Brammall has been tapped to star in The Dispatcher, a six-episode thriller about a former police detective whose “life fell apart 10 years ago when his young daughter Maggie disappeared without a trace,” per the streamer’s official synopsis. “Now working as a police dispatcher, the only thing that has kept him going is his implacable refusal to accept that she might be gone forever. When he receives a distress call from a young girl he is certain is Maggie, he will stop at nothing to find her and reunite his broken family, whatever the cost.”

Set in Australia, The Dispatcher is based on author Ryan David Jahn’s 2011 novel of the same name, which is being adapted by writer and executive producer Kris Mrksa. The Dispatcher is also being executive-produced by Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta for 60Forty Films, and Joanna Werner for Werner Film Productions.

Brammall, who just last month received a TVLine Performer of the Week honorable mention for his recurring role on Paramount+’s Evil, should also be familiar for creating and starring in the Australian comedy series Colin From Accounts alongside real-life wife Harriet Dyer. And if you’ve got kiddos (or just enjoy quality animation), you may also recognize him as the voice of Bluey‘s Uncle Radley, among a myriad other TV and film credits.

Does you see yourself joining Brammall on the Hunt for his on-screen daughter? Drop a comment with your thoughts on Apple TV+’s latest series order below.

