Colin Jost Reveals Scarlett Johansson Was 'Genuinely So Shocked' by His Dirty Jokes About Her on “SNL”

Jost told some R-rated jokes about his wife during the Christmas episode of the NBC sketch comedy show

Colin Jost’s wife Scarlett Johansson might just be the best sport in the world.

The Weekend Update co-host found himself in the hot seat during the Christmas episode of Saturday Night Live, when he was forced to crack jokes about his A-list wife by his co-host Michael Che as Johansson watched from backstage.

“Are you in trouble with Scarlett?” Jimmy Fallon asked Jost on his Monday, Jan. 20, appearance on The Tonight Show.

“I’m in trouble, I think, with a lot of people,” Jost, 42, quipped, noting, “Scarlett was genuinely so shocked.”

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Anchor Colin Jost and anchor Michael Che during 'Weekend Update' on 'Saturday Night Live'

He went on to share that while he didn’t get to see the jokes in advance, the SNL team had given his wife a “heads up,” about the R-rated content.

“They were like, ‘Hey, would you be okay if Michael made a little, like, kind of vagina joke at some point?’” Jost shared. “She was like, ‘Sure, whatever, I’m open to it.’ I didn’t know where it was going.”

But things on SNL came to a head when the show flashed an image of a roast beef sandwich from Costco on the screen.

“Scarlett was backstage like, ‘Oh my god, that’s what it is!’” Jost laughed, adding that his response to the whole exchange was genuine. “I can’t act that well.”

NBC Scarlett Johansson reacts to the racy jokes

During the Christmas episode of SNL, Jost and Che have a tradition of swapping jokes that they write for each other. In this year’s episode, which aired on Dec. 21, the majority of Che's were about Jost's Avengers star wife.

Michael Loccisano/WireImage Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson attend the world premiere of "Fly Me To The Moon"

“I wanna dedicate this next joke to my boo, Scarlett Johansson,” Jost read. “ Hey, boo, y’all know Scarlett just celebrated her 40th birthday, which means, I’m about to get up out of there.”

The couple, who got married in 2020, share son Cosmo, 3. The actress also shares daughter Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

“He’s a good guy… He is a very, very, very great guy. I’m extremely lucky,” Johansson said of Jost during a November 2024 appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark. “He’s a kind person and he’s hilarious and thoughtful and loving and he’s a great dad and I love him. I feel very, very lucky. But he’s also, he’s got his naughty side. He keeps it interesting.”



