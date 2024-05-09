College turning hair salon into VR learning space

A Surrey college is investing £650,000 to transform a hair salon into an immersive virtual reality (VR) education space for students.

Nescot College in Ewell said the technology being installed included artificial intelligence (AI) tools, which would be used across a range of courses from September.

The space will allow students to gain specialist skills and experiences, including driving a forklift truck and navigating a busy A&E ward.

CEO and principal Julie Kapsalis said: "It can virtually transport students around the world to learn, allows them to safely practice dangerous scenarios, and is a fun and exciting way to boost motivation, creativity and engagement."

The space will have an immersive room, vehicle simulators and an "igloo", which has a 360-degree projection system and offers experiences such as virtual field trips.

A suite of four advanced simulators will also provide vehicle handling training for a range of machinery and vehicles including cranes and fire engines.

Ms Kapsalis said the "cutting-edge technology" would be a "game changer".

The college will also be encouraging local businesses to get involved by using the technology to train staff.

The staff and student hair studio, which was a commercial salon and not a learning space for students, has been relocated nearby and there is no impact on Nescot's hairdressing course, the college says.

The funding to create the immersive space came from the Government’s Local Skills Improvement Fund, which aims to support local people find work.

