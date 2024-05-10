Colorado Rapids host the San Jose Earthquakes after shutout win

San Jose Earthquakes (2-8-1, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (5-3-3, fourth in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Colorado -132, San Jose +312, Draw +293; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out New York City FC 2-0, the Colorado Rapids play the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Rapids are 4-2-2 against Western Conference opponents. The Rapids are 3-0-1 when they score a pair of goals.

The Earthquakes are 2-8-1 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes have a 0-4-1 record in games they score a single goal.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Rapids won the last game 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Navarro has scored five goals and added one assist for the Rapids. Calvin Harris has one goal and two assists over the last 10 games.

Jeremy Ebobisse has three goals for the Earthquakes. Amahl Pellegrino has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 5-2-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 2-7-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Sam Vines (injured), Daniel Chacon (injured), Lalas Abubakar (injured), Jonathan Lewis (injured), Jasper Loffelsend (injured), Connor Ronan (injured).

Earthquakes: Daniel (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press