Columbia University cancels classes as rabbi warns Jewish students to leave campus over protests ahead of Passover: Live

Columbia University administrators have cancelled in-person classes and a rabbi has warned Jewish students to leave campus amid growing pro-Palestinian protests.

Students at Columbia ramped up pro-Palestinian protests and encampments last week after school officials testified before Congress about potential antisemitism on their campus and escalating tensions.

The school has moved classes online amid growing tensions. Pro-Palestinian students are protesting and staging encampments as some Jewish students say they feel unsafe on campus.

A rabbi affiliated with the school has also told a group of nearly 300 Jewish students to go home until tensions improve — meanwhile, Columbia/Barnard Hillel said they do not believe Jewish students should leave campus. The messages came ahead of Passover, which began Monday.

The New York Police Department arrested some 100 students last week. Police Chief John Chell later noted that the students who were arrested “were peaceful,” per the Columbia Spectator.

Meanwhile, at least 45 people have been arrested at Yale University amid similar protests staged by some 200 students. Yale president Peter Salovey previously sent students an email late on Sunday warning the school “will pursue disciplinary actions according to its policies” amid ongoing demonstrations.

Key Points

Columbia classes go virtual as Rabbi worries school ‘can’t keep Jewish students safe’ amid Israel-Gaza protests

At least 45 arrested at Yale University after riot police storm campus during pro-Palestinian protest

Jewish student says some protesters told him to ‘go back to Poland’

Columbia University president warns that some not affiliated with the school are co-opting protests

19:30 , Katie Hawkinson

Columbia University President Minouche Shafik updated students on Monday regarding pro-Palestinian protests on the New York City campus.

“These tensions have been exploited and amplified by individuals who are not affiliated with Columbia who have come to campus to pursue their own agendas,” Ms Shafik said. “We need a reset.”

Ms Shafik announced classes would be virtual on Monday in the same statement.

Last week, the school’s head called in the New York Police Department to arrest some 100 students involved in pro-Palestine protests. Police Chief John Chell later noted that the students who were arrested “were peaceful...and were saying what they wanted to say in a peaceful manner,” per the Columbia Spectator.

WATCH: Pro-Palestine protesters occupy Columbia university lawn as arrests made

19:00 , Katie Hawkinson

Pro-Palestine protesters occupy Columbia university lawn as arrests made

SEE IT: Encampment, protests on Columbia University’s campus

18:30 , Katie Hawkinson

Pro-Palestinian protesters have established an encampment, pictured above on Sunday, on the Columbia University campus (Anadolu via Getty Images)

Columbia University is seeing an uptick in pro-Palestinian protests, such as the one pictured on 20 April, since school officials testified to Congress last week about potential antisemitism on their campus (AFP via Getty Images)

The New York Police Department arrested some 100 students connected to the Columbia University protests, but the chief later said many of them were “peaceful” (AFP via Getty Images)

Students at several east coast schools begin staging similar pro-Palestine encampments

18:00 , Katie Hawkinson

Students at several universities in the Boston, Massachusetts area are staging pro-Palestinian encampments, similar to those at Columbia and Yale this week.

Encampments have been reported at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Tufts University and Emerson University, NBC Boston reports.

Students at the University of Michigan are also staging a similar protest.

These protests are cropping up as Columbia University moves classes online on Monday, the beginning of Passover. The New York Police Department arrested some 100 students last week, later noting they were protesting peacefully.

Meanwhile, riot police stormed Yale University and arrested at least 45 students as they staged their own pro-Palestine protest on Monday.

White House condemns ‘despicable antisemitism’ and ‘terrorist’ rhetoric at Columbia pro-Palestine protests

17:30 , Katie Hawkinson

The White House denounced alleged antisemitism at Columbia University ahead of Passover as protests against the war in Gaza persist.

Student demonstrators have demanded that the university divest from “companies complicit in genocide” as the country engages in war for the seventh month since the October 7 attacks. The protests have continued into a fifth day on Sunday, but accounts of antisemitism and violent rhetoric have cropped up.

The White House condemned any hate-filled, targeted speech.

“While every American has the right to peaceful protect, calls for violence and physical intimidation targeting Jewish students and the Jewish community are blatantly Antisemitic, unconscionable, and dangerous – they have absolutely no place on any college campus, or anywhere in the United States of America,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement.

Read more from Kelly Rissman:

White House condemns ‘despicable antisemitism’ at Columbia protests

Columbia University ramps up security as Passover begins

17:15 , Katie Hawkinson

Columbia University has hired an additional 111 security personnel and ordered additional security at the campus’ Jewish life centre amid pro-Palestinian protests and encampments.

Last week, Columbia University’s president called in the New York Police Department (NYPD) regarding pro-Palestinian protests. Officers arrested some 100 students. Police Chief John Chell later noted that the students who were arrested “were peaceful,” per the Columbia Spectator.

Yale University president condemns pro-Palestine protests

17:01 , Katie Hawkinson

Yale University President Peter Salovey sent students an email on Sunday warning the school “will pursue disciplinary actions according to its policies” amid ongoing demonstrations.

“Many of the students participating in the protests, including those conducting counterprotests, have done so peacefully. However, I am aware of reports of egregious behavior, such as intimidation and harassment, pushing those in crowds, removal of the plaza flag, and other harmful acts,” he wrote.

“Yale does not tolerate actions, including remarks, that threaten, harass, or intimidate members of the university’s Jewish, Muslim, and other communities,” he continued.

A day later, riot police stormed Yale’s campus, arresting at least 45 students in connection with the protests.

National organisation criticizes Columbia president for calling police on students

16:45 , Katie Hawkinson

The Columbia University chapter of the American Association of University Professors criticised school president Minouche Shafik for calling the New York Police Department (NYPD) on student protesters last week.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the Administration’s suspension of students engaged in peaceful protest and their arrest by the New York City Police Department,” the group said in a statement on Friday.

The NYPD arrested some 100 students last week after Ms Shafik requested their presence on campus. However, Police Chief John Chell later noted that the students who were arrested “were peaceful...and were saying what they wanted to say in a peaceful manner,” per the Columbia Spectator.

Yale student says pro-Palestinan protester stabber her in the eye

16:30 , Katie Hawkinson

Sahar Tartak, a sophomore at Yale University, says a pro-Palestinian protester stabbed her in the eye with a flag on Saturday.

”I was stabbed in the eye last night on Yale University’s campus because I am a Jew,” Ms Tartak wrote in an essay for The Free Press recounting the incident.

She said a protester stabbed her in the left eye with a Palestinian flag as she attempted to document the protest as a student journalist. Ms Tartak said she later went to the hospital.

On Monday morning, riot police stormed Yale’s campus and arrested at least 45 students in connection with the pro-Palestine protests. Some 200 students have been camped out at Beinecke Plaza on the university’s campus for three days.

Ilhan Omar’s daughter claims she’s ‘homeless and hungry’ after Columbia suspension over pro-Palestine protests

16:15 , Graig Graziosi

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar‘s daughter said she has been left homeless and hungry since she was reportedly suspended from Barnard College for participating in protests against Israel‘s war in Gaza.

Isra Hirsi, Ms Omar’s daughter, said she and two of her classmates from Barnard were the first of nearly 100 students protest Israel’s war in Gaza to be suspended following the protest.

Ms Hirsi made the comments in Teen Vogue.

Students from Columbia and Barnard opposed to the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza gathered on Wednesday to form an “encampment” on Columbia’s south lawn.

On Thursday morning — approximately 24 hours after the encampment was formed — Ms Hirsi and approximately one hundred others were arrested when Columbia President Minouche Shafik authorised the NYPD to forcibly shut down the demonstration.

Read on:

Ilhan Omar’s daughter claims she was left homeless over pro-Palestine protest

Related: Google employees are fired for their pro-Palestinian protests

16:00 , Katie Hawkinson

Google fired 28 employees early last week following protests on Tuesday in the company’s offices against their cloud contract with the Israeli government.

Dozens of Google workers made their way inside Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian’s office at the Sunnyvale office, as well as on the 10th-floor commons in New York City, according to No Tech for Apartheid, the organisation that led the protests.

Google announced that it had since dismissed 28 workers from employment at the company after the protests, claiming they physically hindered the work of others and displayed “unacceptable behaviour”.

“A small number of employee protesters entered and disrupted a few of our locations,” a Google spokesperson told The Independent on Thursday.

Amelia Neath has the story:

Google fires 28 staff after protests against Israeli government contract

Jewish student says some protesters told him to ‘go back to Poland’

15:45 , Katie Hawkinson

Jonathan Lederer, a sophomore at Columbia University, said he and his friends were chased off campus after attending the pro-Palestinian protests with Israeli and American flags.

In an essay for The Free Press, Mr Lederer writes that his group was chased out of campus and told to “go back to Poland.” Mr Lederer also said “two solid objects” were thrown at him during the protest.

The New York Police Department has arrested more than 100 people connected to the pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia after the university’s president called them in.

Police Chief John Chell later noted that the students who were arrested “were peaceful.”

“To put this in perspective, the students that were arrested were peaceful, offered no resistance whatsoever, and were saying what they wanted to say in a peaceful manner,” Mr Chell said, per the Columbia Spectator.

Columbia professor and journalist say no violence during student protests

15:36 , Katie Hawkinson

Keith Gessen, a professor for Columbia Journalism School, backed up an NBC News correspondent who reported she did not see any violence or aggression at the school’s pro-Palestine encampments late last week.

“Our team spent long hours reporting on and around Columbia’s campus on Thursday & Friday...I didn’t see a single instance of violence or aggression on the lawn or at the student encampment,” Antonia Hylton of NBC News wrote on X.

“If you’re watching or sharing videos from the last few days, provide context,” she continued. “The public protests happening on the street are not the same as the encampment inside. Don’t imply students at Columbia/Barnard are involved in events that they were not present or responsible for.”

Mr Gessen re-tweeted her, noting her reporting “is correct.”

These comments come after Columbia University’s president called in the New York Police Department late last week. Officers arrested some 100 students.

Police Chief John Chell later noted that the students who were arrested “were peaceful...and were saying what they wanted to say in a peaceful manner,” per the Columbia Spectator.

Congresswoman’s daughter arrested in Columbia protests

15:30 , Katie Hawkinson

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s daughter was one of several students arrested amid the pro-Palestinian protests staged by Columbia University and Barnard College students last week.

Isra Hirsi, daughter of the progressive congresswoman from Minnesota, said she had no disciplinary record prior to her arrest.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a fellow progressive representative and ally to Ms Omar, criticised her arrest.

“What is going on here @BarnardCollege @Columbia?” Ms Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X. “How does a student with no disciplinary record suddenly get to a suspension less than 24 hours after a nonviolent protest?”

Columbia classes go virtual as Rabbi worries school ‘can’t keep Jewish students safe’ amid Israel-Gaza protests

15:15 , Katie Hawkinson

Columbia University will hold classes virtually on Monday as leaders on campus work to de-escalate the taut atmosphere over the Gaza war that has led to pro-Palestinian protest encampments and some Jewish students feeling unsafe.

Over the weekend, student-led protest encampments attracted national attention, leading to more pro-Palestinian protests taking place outside of the closed campus and a police presence. Students on colleges and universities have initiated protests in solidarity.

But as tensions mount, some Jewish students have reported antisemitic harassment toward them.

One video, posted on X, showed a masked protestor telling a student to, “Go back to Poland”. A rabbi affiliated with the school told a group of nearly 300 Jewish students to go home until tensions improved.

Ariana Baio has the story:

Columbia classes go virtual as tensions mount over Israel-Gaza conflict

At least 45 arrested at Yale University after riot police storm campus during pro-Palestinian protest

14:56 , Katie Hawkinson

At least 45 people have been arrested at Yale University after riot police stormed the campus during a pro-Palestinian protest.

The arrests happened after nearly pro-Palestine 200 protestors gathered on campus to urge Yale to divest from military weapons manufacturers, the independent Yale Daily News reported on Monday morning.

The protestors had been camped out on Beinecke Plaza on Yale University’s campus for three days.

Cops first began by warning protestors they risked being arrested if they didn’t clear out before cuffing and arresting a handful of people - including students, according to Yale Daily News.

Read more from Martha McHardy:

At least 16 arrested at Yale after police storm campus during pro-Palestine protest