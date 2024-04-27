For some Columbia students, protest encampment is living history lesson

Jonathan Allen
·4 min read

By Jonathan Allen

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Before students set up a pro-Palestinian protest encampment on a Columbia University lawn last week, some of them took an optional course called "Columbia 1968" about protests against the Vietnam War, a similarly galvanizing moment of campus activism.

Frank Guridy, the Columbia history professor who has taught the class since 2017, along with a couple of his students stopped by the encampment at the New York City campus on Thursday to discuss the parallels at a teach-in called "1968: Continuing the Fight." Protesters listened sitting on mats on the grass outside their tents, eating free kidney beans and rice and kosher Passover snacks off paper plates from a nearby community kitchen set up on tables under canopies.

The school administration suspended dozens of protesting students and had them arrested last week. Some of them say they are only acting on the lessons and education they have received on campus as they oppose Israel's war in Gaza.

Bo Tang, a second-year undergraduate history student, said he was part of the student protesters' research group, which looked at the strategies and tactics of past and present social justice movements to "try to take lessons from them."

The group interviewed alumni involved in the 1968 protests, some found through Guridy's class, Tang said, getting them to share lessons on building support for a protest movement.

Tang and other students say classmates and professors previously agnostic about the protest showed up at the encampment after police were called in, including faculty who have donned yellow vests to help with security and safety.

Protest encampments have also appeared at colleges across the U.S. and abroad in solidarity with the Columbia students, drawing criticism from the White House, many Republican lawmakers and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who call the protesters antisemitic and intimidating to Jewish students.

Many Jewish students are among the organizers, though, and bristle at allegations of antisemitism. Over many hours spent at the encampment this week, Reuters journalists have seen students peacefully chatting, reading, eating and holding both Jewish and Muslim prayer ceremonies. There have been jazz performances, lectures, first aid courses, bouts of pro-Palestinian revolutionary chants and writing workshops. Sometimes heated but non-violent debates break out between anti-Zionist Jews and pro-Israel students visiting the camp.

A typical sign warns those in the encampment, however, to be careful in their interactions with counterprotesters: "WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH INSTIGATORS."

'LIBERATED ZONE'

The student protesters set up the encampment at dawn on April 17 without required school permission, demanding Columbia divest from weapons manufacturers and other companies that support Israel's government and military. The protests, held in coalition with dozens of other student groups, have been led by Columbia chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace, both of which the school suspended in November for an earlier unauthorized pro-Palestinian protest.

The day after the encampment was set up, Columbia President Minouche Shafik called in police, who arrested 108 of the students on trespassing charges, outraging some faculty. Students have since rebuilt the encampment, more bustling than before.

Shafik, who declined interview requests through a spokesperson, has said she called police as a last resort for rule-breaking, that the encampment has caused "rancor" on campus, and that school policy cannot be dictated by a subset of students and staff. Her administration has been holding stop-and-start negotiations with the protesting students, while steadily filling adjoining lawns with bleachers and scaffolding ahead of the school's May 15 commencement ceremony.

"We have our demands; they have theirs," she wrote in a campus-wide email.

At his teach-in, Guridy and his students told the protesters how their 1968 predecessors were outraged by Columbia disciplining six students who had protested the school's ties to weapons research, and the university's plans to build a racially segregated gym near Harlem.

The 1968 protesters occupied multiple buildings on campus and held the acting dean hostage for a day before police violently ended the occupation a week later, arresting some 700 students.

The 2024 protesters decided to instead occupy one lawn of the main Columbia campus, noting that school administrators

recently designated it for protests, albeit with permission.

Maryam Alwan, a third-year Palestinian-American undergraduate student among those arrested and suspended last week, said the easily circumvented hedge-lined lawn was chosen so administrators could not accuse them of disrupting classes.

"We looked at some of the imagery of the '68 protests," Alwan said. A famous photograph of the 1968 protests shows students holding a large sign saying: "Liberated Zone." The 2024 protesters erected a similar sign over their camp, and Alwan was delighted to see the sign since spread to other campuses.

"My class is not a boot camp for revolution," Guridy said in an interview after his teach-in. "It's a history class."

He called Tang one of his "sharpest students."

Around protests, Tang still has to finish his final paper for Guridy's "Columbia 1968" class.

"It's hard to get A-pluses in the humanities classes," Tang said. "But I'm shooting for it."

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York; Additional reporting by Caitlin Ochs in New York; Editing by Donna Bryson and Tom Hogue)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • College protests live updates: Hundreds arrested as universities crack down on pro-Palestinian encampments

    Many pro-Palestinian protesters are calling for their colleges to divest of funds from Israeli military operations, while some Jewish students on the campuses have called the protests antisemitic and said they are scared for their safety. The student protests -- some of which have turned into around-the-clock encampments -- have erupted throughout the nation following arrests and student removals at Columbia University in New York City. Students at schools including Yale University, New York University, Harvard University, University of Texas at Austin, University of Southern California and more have launched protests.

  • BHP's proposed takeover of Anglo a validation of copper focus: Teck CEO

    Teck Resources Ltd. saw copper production surge in the first quarter compared with a year earlier as its Quebrada Blanca expansion project ramped up toward full production. The roughly US$8.7-billion project in Chile is at the heart of the company's efforts to shift focus towards metals crucial to the energy transition. The company completed all major construction at the project in the quarter, including a molybdenum plant and a ship loader that allowed it to start shipping mine concentrate, chi

  • 'The world is too messy for bureaucratic hurdles': Canada still bars Afghanistan aid

    Ottawa has plans to finally stop blocking Canadian development aid to Afghanistan this year. But by the time its new system is fully up and running, the Taliban will have been in control of the country for about three years. Humanitarian organizations say that's an interminable delay for those who need help, especially since other countries moved more quickly to unblock aid flows. "It's extremely frustrating, if I can put it as nicely as I can," said Asma Faizi, head of the Afghan Women's Organi

  • Columbia University’s ongoing talks over pro-Palestinian encampment slammed by Jewish campus leader

    NEW YORK — Columbia University officials and the student protesters behind a pro-Gaza encampment negotiated Friday past a school-set deadline to clear the schools’s main lawn — much to the dismay of a leading Jewish campus organization. Brian Cohen, the Lavine Family executive director of Hillel, was sharply critical of the university allowing the encampment to continue, despite what ...

  • Several Protesters Reportedly Arrested as Georgia Police Disrupt Demonstration at Emory University

    Police arrested several protesters demonstrating in solidarity with Gaza at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, April 25, according to local reports.The university’s student-run outlet reported that Atlanta police, Emory police, and the Georgia State Patrol used gas and arrested demonstrators, some of whom were reportedly also protesting the city’s controversial “Cop City” training center. Storyful has not independently verified that gas was deployed.The university’s philosophy department chair was among those detained, according to video posted by a reporter for Atlanta News First.Footage captured by X user @Lunasreign_ shows officers appearing to tackle a person to the ground outside the Carlos Museum on campus.Storyful has reached out to Atlanta police, Emory police, and the Georgia State Patrol for comment. Credit: @Lunasreign_ via Storyful

  • Chaos at pro-Palestine protests at Emory University

    Officers deployed rubber bullets and tear gas to break apart pro-Palestinian protests at Emory University in Atlanta. Protesters were seen struggling against officers' attempts to wrestle them to the ground and multiple people were detained by law enforcement.

  • Arrests Get Violent as Cops Deploy Tasers and Tear Gas on Campus Protesters

    Elijah Nouvelage/Getty ImagesDemonstrators at Emory University protesting in support of Palestinians and against a planned “Cop City” training center were subject to increasingly violent arrests on Thursday as Atlanta police attempted to shut down their protests.Around 10:20 a.m., officers from the Emory Police Department, Atlanta Police Department, and state troopers used tear gas, tasers, and zip ties to disperse an encampment set up that morning on the university’s quad, Emory’s student-run n

  • Town of Woodstock will no longer fly Pride banners on downtown lampposts

    For many years, Pride flags have been among the banners flown on lampposts in downtown Woodstock.But going forward, a change in the town's rules means they will no longer be allowed. "We're disappointed that that's the position the town has taken," said Amanda Lightbody, founder and president of The Rainbow Crosswalk, a non-profit Pride organization supporting the Woodstock region.Last October, her group appeared before town council to thank them for the Pride banners over the years, after Light

  • Opinion: The Supreme Court just showed us that Trump is not incompetent. He's a master of corruption

    Don't laugh off the former president just because he is unhinged. He controls the Republican Party from the MAGA trenches to the halls of Congress and the high court.

  • Harvard Law Professor Offers Scathing Summary Of SCOTUS-Trump Arguments

    Laurence Tribe pulled no punches over what he described as a “shameful performance by the court.”

  • Trump Lawyer Argues He Could Legally Order Assassination Of Political Rival

    "I'm trying to understand what the disincentive is from turning the Oval Office into the seat of criminal activity in this country," Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said.

  • Jamie Raskin Suggests Fitting New Home For 'Partisan' Supreme Court In Blistering Take

    The House Democrat named the "most astonishing" thing he heard from one justice after the court heard arguments on Donald Trump's immunity claim.

  • Cop Slammed Emory Professor’s Head Into Concrete, Then Charged Her With Battery

    ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty ImagesAn economics professor at Emory University whose needlessly violent arrest was captured by a news crew on Thursday at the school’s pro-Palestine protest, is now facing charges for battery against a police officer.In a disturbing video captured by CNN, Professor Caroline Fohlin approached several police officers as they wrestled one protester to the ground, forcefully shoving their head into the concrete sidewalk. “Oh my God, what are you doing?” Fohlin asked,

  • Fact Check: Video Supposedly Shows Biden Trying to Shake Hands with a 'Ghost' on Stage. Here's the Truth

    The president's physical and mental abilities were under increased scrutiny leading up to the 2024 election.

  • The mysterious life of Melania Trump, a former supermodel who is the subject of fashion scandals and bizarre conspiracy theories

    Melania Trump broke from first lady tradition in many ways. On her birthday, here's a look at her life and how she fared as the first lady.

  • Opinion: Truth takes its revenge on Trump and his team

    It may be temporary, but in recent days, the deceivers have been put on the defensive, writes Frida Ghitis.

  • Putin urges restraint in state seizure of assets

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has reminded prosecutors that seizing assets and turning them over to state ownership is only justified in cases where failing to act might jeopardise Russia's national security. Many assets in Russia have changed hands in the last two years. Hundreds of foreign companies left Russia after Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine in February 2022, in some cases selling cheaply to local management.

  • Biden Says More GOP Senators Have Agreed With Him Privately but Said They ‘Just Can’t Do It’ Publicly Because Trump ‘Will Get Me’ | Video

    "And do you say to them, 'You coward?'" radio host Howard Stern asks The post Biden Says More GOP Senators Have Agreed With Him Privately but Said They ‘Just Can’t Do It’ Publicly Because Trump ‘Will Get Me’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Former official told investigators Trump had 'no standing declassification order' regarding documents, filing says

    Prosecutors in former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case said in court filings that a former Trump administration official told investigators that Trump, as president, had "no standing declassification order" regarding documents in his possession. The filings, which are part of special counsel Jack Smith's response to a Trump legal team motion to compel discovery in the case, include notes from prosecutors' interview with a former administration official who the special counsel says "refused recording of the interview."

  • Planning for potential presidential transition underway as Biden administration kicks it off

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration on Friday formally began planning for a potential presidential transition, aiming to ensure continuity of government no matter the outcome of November's general election. Shalanda Young, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, sent memos to all executive departments and agencies, directing them to name a point person for transition planning by May 3. It's the routine first step in congressionally mandated preparedness for presid