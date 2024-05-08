'Looks Like S**t': Trump Loses It In Unhinged Nighttime Rant At Cable News Host

Ed Mazza
·1 min read
'Looks Like S**t': Trump Loses It In Unhinged Nighttime Rant At Cable News Host

Donald Trump fired off an angry message aimed at MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell late Tuesday night.

“I haven’t seen him in years. He looks like shit, a real loser!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, then signed the message with his initials. “DJT.”

Donald Trump on Truth Social
Donald Trump on Truth Social Truth Social

O’Donnell has attended some of Trump’s criminal trial in New York in the Stormy Daniels hush money case, and last week observers noticed Trump glaring at O’Donnell and “muttering” as he left court.

“It seems Donald Trump wasn’t really pleased to see me,” the MSNBC host told his viewers that night.

If Trump’s message on Truth Social is any indication, he’s even less pleased right now.

“Must’ve been something I said,” O’Donnell wrote on X in response, noting that the message came right after his show aired on Tuesday.

O’Donnell devoted his entire show to the trial. It’s not clear which part set the former president off, if indeed he was watching. O’Donnell spent his opening monologue recapping Daniels’ testimony ― including a moment he called “a very direct professional insult” to Trump’s attorneys by Judge Juan Merchan.

“That was a signal to Donald Trump that his lawyers did not do a good job in that section of the trial,” O’Donnell said.

See more below:

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Ex-DOJ Official Stunned By Trump Hand Gesture In Court: ‘Can’t Begin To Fathom’

    Neal Katyal also summed up the latest defense by the former president's legal team in his hush money trial as "atrocious."

  • Donald Trump Is Headlining a GOP Event in Minnesota on the Same Day as Barron's Florida Graduation: Reports

    The judge in Trump's criminal trial agreed to cancel court proceedings on May 17 so the former president could be in West Palm Beach with his son and family

  • Federal Judge Postpones Trump’s Classified Docs Case ‘Indefinitely’

    Reuters/Marco BelloFederal Judge Aileen Cannon announced Tuesday she was indefinitely postponing Donald Trump’s classified documents trial in Florida, putting the case on ice less than three weeks before it was slated to begin.The announcement likely means the case will not be tried until after the 2024 election. Trump’s camp is sure to view the postponement as a major win, as they’ve tried nearly everything legally possible—through a variety of appeals and motions—to have each trial against the

  • Opinion: Stormy Daniels Put Trump’s Toxic Horniness on Full Display

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty images/ReutersOne thing is clear from Stormy Daniels’ testimony on Tuesday in Donald Trump’s New York “hush money” trial: she’s not doing this for herself.Between detailing her career in adult films to an entire courtroom of strangers to getting fired from her podcast for not speaking enough about Trump, there’s very little upside in this for Daniels.In fact, I’ve been indignant on her behalf for years that she was only paid $130,000 for

  • 14-Second Video Is All It Takes To Bust Donald Trump's Trial Complaint

    The former president's shameless 180 is laid bare in the short clip.

  • Adult Film Star Stormy Daniels Testifies That Donald Trump Told Her She Reminded Him of 'His Daughter'

    Daniels also testified that the former president told her he and his wife, Melania, sleep in separate bedrooms

  • Judge Warns Trump Attorney About Audible ‘Cursing’ As Stormy Daniels Testifies

    “You need to speak to him," Judge Juan Merchan told the former president's attorney. "I won’t tolerate that.”

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene backs off threat to oust Johnson as speaker

    Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared on Tuesday to be backing off her threat to force a vote to oust Speaker Mike Johnson this week, though she signaled that she'll preserve her threat indefinitely -- keeping Johnson on a tight leash as he navigates a one-vote majority in the chamber. The development comes after Greene and Johnson met on Tuesday afternoon -- their second meeting in as many days. The meetings came after Greene said she would force a vote to remove Johnson from the leadership post this week.

  • Rachel Maddow Urges People to Prepare for ‘the Freakout’ When Trump ‘Inevitably’ Is ‘Ordered Into Jail’ | Video

    "Heads up, this is no time to check out," the MSNBC prime time host says The post Rachel Maddow Urges People to Prepare for ‘the Freakout’ When Trump ‘Inevitably’ Is ‘Ordered Into Jail’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • The Latest | 12th day of Donald Trump's hush money trial adjourns early

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors in Donald Trump's hush money trial heard for the first time how and why Michael Cohen's reimbursement for payment the Stormy Daniels' payment was entered as a legal expense. Former Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney testified Monday about conversations he had with the company's longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg in January 2017 about reimbursing Cohen for $130,000 he'd paid to lawyer Keith Davidson, Daniels' then-lawyer. McConney said handwritten notes fr

  • Xi Says China Will ‘Never Forget’ the US Bombing of Its Embassy

    (Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping vowed to “never forget” NATO’s deadly bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade, hours before arriving in Serbia on a swing through Europe aimed at dividing Brussels’ support for the US.Most Read from BloombergTrump Judge Indefinitely Postpones Documents Case TrialIsrael Says a Cease-Fire Plan Backed by Hamas Falls ShortOne Out of Every 24 New York City Residents Is Now a MillionaireEinhorn Says Markets Are ‘Broken.’ Here’s What Data Shows“Twenty-five years a

  • Mary Trump Rips Prosecutors' 'Absurd' Move Over Uncle's Penalties

    The former president's niece declared "nobody is stopping him" after Judge Juan Merchan warned that he could face jail time for continued gag order violations.

  • A Russian helicopter fought an unusual Ukrainian drone armed with heat-seeking missiles, war watchers say

    Footage and imagery from the Black Sea this week appeared to show a Ukrainian naval drone outfitted with an R-73 missile.

  • Justice Juan Merchan Gives Two Strikes Trump a Final Warning: Jail Is Next

    Brendan McDermid/Pool/AFP via GettyDonald Trump has booked a one-way ticket to jail, and the judge overseeing his ongoing New York criminal trial on Monday said he’s ready to send him there at any moment.New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan started the fourth week of Trump’s trial with a speech that’s more than a year in the making, explaining why he hasn’t yet thrown the politician into the slammer—making what he called his final warning to the former president.“I’ll find you in criminal

  • China Threatens to Release Audio of Secret Deal With Philippines

    (Bloomberg) -- China may soon release audio of a purported phone call with a Philippine military official that Beijing claims is evidence of an agreement over disputed territory in the South China Sea, according to Chinese officials.Most Read from BloombergTrump Judge Indefinitely Postpones Documents Case TrialOne Out of Every 24 New York City Residents Is Now a MillionaireIsrael Says a Cease-Fire Plan Backed by Hamas Falls ShortEinhorn Says Markets Are ‘Broken.’ Here’s What Data ShowsIn the all

  • Chris Hayes Says Stormy Daniels’ Testimony Is a ‘Possible Death Blow’ to Trump’s 2024 Campaign | Video

    It seemed earlier versions of the story were "more the foolish hijinks and less predatory" he added The post Chris Hayes Says Stormy Daniels’ Testimony Is a ‘Possible Death Blow’ to Trump’s 2024 Campaign | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Watch an exploding Ukrainian drone boat dodge fire from the air to kill one of the small, high-speed Russian ships still fighting in the Black Sea

    Ukraine's military intelligence agency said its forces used Magura V5 naval drones to destroy a Russian military speedboat in Crimea.

  • House Republicans are ready to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt over Biden audio

    House Republicans plan to move forward next week with holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for his refusal to turn over the unredacted audio of an interview that was conducted as part of the special counsel probe into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents. The House Judiciary Committee is set to convene on May 16 to advance contempt charges against the Cabinet official, according to a person familiar with the matter who was granted anonymity to discuss plans not yet made public. The resolution would then go to the full House for a vote.

  • Global Manhunt for Indian Lawmaker Accused of Videoing Hundreds of Rapes

    Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty ImagesAn Indian lawmaker whose party is allied with the country’s prime minister is believed to have fled to Germany amid allegations that he sexually assaulted or raped as many as 400 women, reports say.Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Indian prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, allegedly fled after thousands of flash drives were left in public places including parks and bus stands last month in the southern state of Karnataka, where Revanna holds office.

  • Democrat Hakeem Jeffries steps up as House Republicans roast Johnson

    As the Democratic minority leader in a Republican-controlled House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries' influence is normally limited. That is because the chamber's embattled speaker, Republican Mike Johnson, is expected to need the support of Jeffries' opposition Democrats to fend off an effort by hardline members of his own party to topple their second party leader in just eight months. A small band of hardline Republicans made history in October when they ousted their speaker from the role for the first time ever, setting off a messy weeks-long leadership fight that brought the chamber to a halt.