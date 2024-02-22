Come By Chance refinery begins production of renewable diesel

Production of renewable diesel fuel at the Come by Chance refinery in Placentia Bay has begun, the company that owns the former oil producer announced on Thursday. (Terry Roberts/CBC - image credit)

The owners of the Come By Chance refinery in Newfoundland's Placentia Bay announced Thursday that commercial production of renewable diesel has started at the former oil refinery.

"We are incredibly grateful for all of the hard work and dedication of the Braya team that has allowed us to achieve commercial operations," Todd O'Malley, chief executive officer for Braya Renewable Fuels, said in a news release.

O'Malley offered thanks to the workers, community and government partners for helping the company "bring our vision of a world-class renewable fuel facility to fruition."

O'Malley described the refinery as a "cornerstone in the energy transition path" and said the facility will provide stable and long-term employment opportunities in the region.

Braya is aiming for a daily production of 18,000 barrels per day of renewable diesel.

The company has future plans to expand diesel production and add sustainable aviation fuel production capabilities. It is also exploring the feasibility of green hydrogen production.

Braya is touting its products as a "proven alternative" to fossil fuels and a means to "significantly decrease" carbon emissions in sectors such as heavy-duty transport, aviation and heavy industry.

Download our free CBC News app to sign up for push alerts for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador. Click here to visit our landing page.