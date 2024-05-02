Comedian Dane Baptiste reported to police over alleged anti-Semitic threat to female comic

Dane Baptiste claimed the woman had been 'stalking' his family online - Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Europe

Police are appealing for information after a British comedian appeared to post an online anti-Semitic threat to a female comic.

Dane Baptiste, a TV regular and creator of two BBC shows, has been reported to the Metropolitan Police and criticised by prominent fellow British comics over a now-deleted social media post targeting an unnamed female comedian who he described as “Zionist”.

He later apologised, saying that he acted impulsively and “excessively”.

The 42-year-old claimed the woman had been “stalking” his family online and he issued an explicit threat to her safety, writing on his Instagram stories that he would “sit in prison while your family sit at the cemetery”.

In a story posted to his more than 42,000 followers on the social media platform, he wrote: “I want you to sit down with your husband and kids and imagine what their lives will be without you, [because] north london is a quick trip to make and a think tank will have to be an actual tank to keep you safe from me.

“Ask about and comedians will tell you I will be at your literal doorstep. Your agent won’t keep you safe.”

He added: “First and last warning. Your act is dumb but don’t be a dumb woman.”

Following the social media post, Baptiste was dropped by his management, Insanity.

An Insanity spokesperson told The Telegraph: “Insanity became aware of a social media post published by Dane on Instagram yesterday.

“The contents of his post are completely at odds with our values and what we stand for. We promptly made this clear to him, and are no longer working with him.”

They added: “As an organisation we do not tolerate hate speech of any kind and are committed to the values of respect and tolerance for all.”

Comedians condemn remarks

The post prompted other comedians to condemn Baptiste’s remarks.

Among them, David Baddiel wrote onTwitter, that an apparent lack of outrage to the threat showed “Jews don’t count”.

He added: “And please don’t bother to tell me he said Zionist. Sometimes that word implies a distinct belief system. And sometimes, including this time, it’s just a more acceptable way of saying Jew.”

Marcus Brigstockea fellow comic, wrote on Twitter: “The threat made by Dane Baptiste against a woman on IG wasn’t vague and cannot be justified.

“It was targeted and dangerous. Driven (imo) by anti-Semitism and misogyny. I refuse to look the other way & stay silent while only Jewish friends speak up.”

The Telegraph understands that the Met Police have been made aware of Baptiste’s post and have requested further information about the identity of the woman threatened.

Responding to a post on Instagram by user Lee Kern, which contained a screenshot of Baptiste’s story, the Met’s Service Contact Centre (MetCC) wrote: “Thank you for contacting us. We have already been made aware of this tweet and the screenshoted piece of text by Dane Baptiste.

“We are seeking further information, if you are made aware of whom the threats are directed towards (the Jewish female who has been referenced in Lee Kerns post) please contact us back asap as we are looking for them to make themselves known to us.”

The Community Security Trust, a charity that examines incidents of anti-Semitic hate, has also been notified about the message, which began: “A quick note to the Zionist comedian stalking my family’s page.”

In a statement released on Twitter, Baptiste said he made a “massive error of judgment” in writing the threatening post, adding that it was an “excessive and impulsive response”.

He said:

Baptiste was the first black British comic to be nominated for the newcomer comedy award at the Edinburgh Festival and has since had two BBC shows, Sunny D and Bamous.

He makes regular appearances on television and hosts his own podcast titled “Dane Baptiste Questions Everything”.

In a Guardian interview last year, he criticised “the failure of most British comedians, despite their keen observational skills, to identify racial and class inequality in the UK” and often makes political posts on social media.