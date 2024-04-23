Community organizations receive funding

A total of $49,699 was awarded through the Community Recreation, Art, Culture and Heritage Investment Grant Policy (CRACH) and the Community Capital Projects Grant, with each group receiving support for their respective initiatives.

Cold Lake Minor Hockey was granted $4,600 to cover facility rental costs for the U15 Female Tier 1 Hockey Provincial Championship Tournament, ensuring local athletes can compete in high-level competitions without financial barriers.

The Pirouette School of Dance Society received $1,500 to assist with annual recital facility rental costs, promoting the arts and providing opportunities for cultural expression within the community.

The Age Friendly Cold Lake Society was awarded $13,375 to aid in the purchase of a lift/elevator, enhancing accessibility and inclusivity for individuals with mobility challenges.

Outdoor enthusiasts benefited from the allocation of $15,000 to the Cold Lake Snowmobile Club for the purchase of a trail groomer, contributing to the maintenance of recreational trails enjoyed by residents and visitors.

The Nelson Heights School Parent Advisory Council secured $10,000 towards the installation of a playground at the school, providing children with a safe and engaging recreational space.

Lastly, the Cold Lake and District Sportsmen’s Fish and Game Association received $5,224 to support a feasibility and conceptual design project aimed at improving access to their firearms range, prioritizing safety and security for members, according to the city of Cold Lake press release.

Chantel Downes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeland This Week