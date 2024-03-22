'Complete Failure': Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked After Unexpected GOP Confession
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) finally found some common ground with Democrats.
“Our Republican majority is a complete failure,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a post that quickly went viral as critics rushed to agree with the far-right conspiracy theorist.
She followed that up with a message saying she is “done” with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), a sign there could be an effort brewing to remove him after just five months in the position.
Greene, who spoke at a white nationalist event in 2022, also included footage of what appeared to be a chaotic scene at the border.
“Tomorrow Speaker Johnson is funding the government that has created this invasion,” she wrote. “I’m voting NO! SHUT IT DOWN!”
Republicans had a chance to pass a bipartisan border bill that included funding for many conservative priorities, but turned against it when ordered to do so by Donald Trump, who didn’t want to give President Joe Biden a legislative victory ahead of this year’s election.
Greene’s unexpected confession of the GOP’s “complete failure” had many of her critics united in agreement with her for a change:
