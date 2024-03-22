'Complete Failure': Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked After Unexpected GOP Confession

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) finally found some common ground with Democrats.

“Our Republican majority is a complete failure,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a post that quickly went viral as critics rushed to agree with the far-right conspiracy theorist.

She followed that up with a message saying she is “done” with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), a sign there could be an effort brewing to remove him after just five months in the position.

Greene, who spoke at a white nationalist event in 2022, also included footage of what appeared to be a chaotic scene at the border.

“Tomorrow Speaker Johnson is funding the government that has created this invasion,” she wrote. “I’m voting NO! SHUT IT DOWN!”

Republicans had a chance to pass a bipartisan border bill that included funding for many conservative priorities, but turned against it when ordered to do so by Donald Trump, who didn’t want to give President Joe Biden a legislative victory ahead of this year’s election.

Greene’s unexpected confession of the GOP’s “complete failure” had many of her critics united in agreement with her for a change:

Even a badly broken clock… pic.twitter.com/AaAUz7oNB0 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 22, 2024

We approve this message. pic.twitter.com/riO6eHEZO4 — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) March 22, 2024

What else is new? Perhaps you should’ve voted in favor of the border bill 🤷🏻♀️ — GenXbitch💋 (@unemployed_mass) March 22, 2024

Yes, the House Republican majority is a complete failure. The first time you have ever been correct Marge 😆 https://t.co/l3MjdWwLfd — Lefty Len Climate Change Resister 🟧🇨🇦🇺🇸🇺🇦🟦 (@Len_Future) March 21, 2024

You got this one right, you are a complete failure — St. Calculus 🏳️🌈🇮🇳🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@stcalculus) March 22, 2024

Today both Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Senator Mike Lee said that the House Republican majority has been a complete failure.



Previously Representative Chip Roy said that Republicans haven't accomplished one thing with their majority.



Numerous other Republicans… — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) March 22, 2024

You finally wrote a sentence that I can agree with unequivocally, Midge!



It’s almost like your entire party is built out of opposition and completely unable to govern when given the reins of power.



(And by “almost”, I mean “exactly”). — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) March 21, 2024