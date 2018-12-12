Complete WWE and NXT pay-per-view schedule

From Digital Spy





If you've subscribed to the WWE Network – or are considering shelling out for a pay-per-view event, you'll most likely want to know what's happening and when.

Well, Digital Spy has you covered. Below is a complete calendar of all upcoming WWE and NXT pay-per-views and special events.





And of course, after WrestleMania 34, it's all dual-brand pay-per-views for the foreseeable future on the main roster, so it'll be the very best of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live competing on PPV every month.

Brand: Raw and SmackDown

When: Sunday, December 16, 2018

Where: SAP Center in San Jose, California

How To Watch: WWE Network and pay-per-view

Match Card:

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs Charlotte Flair vs Asuka [Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match]

Becky Lynch (c) vs Charlotte Flair vs Asuka [Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match] WWE Raw Women's Championship : Ronda Rousey (c) vs Nia Jax

: Ronda Rousey (c) vs Nia Jax WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan (c) vs AJ Styles

Daniel Bryan (c) vs AJ Styles WWE Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship : The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus) (c) vs. The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and/or Xavier Woods) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)

: The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus) (c) vs. The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and/or Xavier Woods) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Cedric Alexander Mixed Match Challenge Final: Mahalicia (Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox) (with The Singh Brothers) vs. Fabulous Truth (R-Truth and Carmella)

Mahalicia (Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox) (with The Singh Brothers) vs. Fabulous Truth (R-Truth and Carmella) Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin [Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match]. [If Strowman wins he is given a WWE Universal Championship Match and Corbin loses his Acting GM role. If Corbin wins he becomes full time Raw GM]

Natalya vs Ruby Riott [Tables Match]

Finn Bálor vs. Drew McIntyre

Elias vs. Bobby Lashley [Ladder Match - with guitar atop of the ladder]

Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton [Chairs Match]

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool

Brand: NXT

When: Saturday, January 12, 2019

Where: Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

How To Watch: WWE Network Exclusive

Match Card:

(TBA)

NXT TakeOver: Phoenix

Brand: NXT

When: Saturday, January 26, 2019

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, Arizona

How To Watch: WWE Network Exclusive

Match Card:

(TBA)

Royal Rumble 2019

