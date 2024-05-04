New Conservative PCC elected in Hertfordshire

Jonathan Ash-Edwards (right) was announced as the new Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner on Saturday afternoon [Broxbourne Council]

A new Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has been elected for Hertfordshire.

Jonathan Ash-Edwards replaces David Lloyd, who chose not to stand again in the election on 2 May.

He secured 93,658 votes for the Tories with his closest rival Sean Prendergast, for the Liberal Democrat's, getting 68,264 votes.

In third place it was Tom Plater, Labour, on 66,585 votes and fourth was Matthew Fisher, Green Party, with 26,714 votes.

David LLoyd first took up the role in 2012 [Martin Giles/BBC]

Up until now David Lloyd, has been the only PCC for Hertfordshire, and was elected when the post was created in 2012 and then re-elected in 2016 and 2021.

The PCC's role is to hold the local police force to account.

Duties included appointing the chief constable, setting the budget and deciding how much council tax precept to charge local people.

Before he was elected, Mr Ash-Edwards, said: "Hertfordshire remains one of the safest places in the country."

The turnout was 29.3%, compared to 37.4% at the last election in 2021 and 29% in 2016.

