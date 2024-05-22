Construction to soon begin on Ste. Agathe bridge

Local Journalism Initiative
·3 min read

Sixty-five years after the Louis Riel Bridge was first constructed in Ste. Agathe, the community’s iconic Red River overpass is set to undergo a major overhaul. Construction is expected to begin this summer and will be carried out in three phases, spanning two years.

Once complete, the new structure will have rebuilt girders which meet current federal standards, allowing for heavier truck use. As well, the entire deck and railings will be replaced.

In the end, the current narrow lanes will be widened, with shoulders added on either side. The sidewalk bordering the eastbound lane will be separated from traffic by concrete barriers, providing an increased level of safety for pedestrians.

The project’s estimated cost will land between $25 and $30 million. It is anticipated that the new bridge should be ready to withstand another 60 years of use.

Repairs will get underway this summer on the bridge’s substructure. Traffic flow will be maintained as usual throughout this phase.

In the fall, the eastbound lane will be closed to traffic and reconstruction is expected to run for about a year. If everything progresses according to schedule, the westbound lane will begin reconstruction by the fall of 2025.

The bridge will be open to traffic throughout the process, although it’s anticipated to be slowed considerably. Oversized vehicles will be temporarily diverted to Aubigny or St. Adolphe.

Also beginning this fall, Pembina Trail will be closed at the Highway 305 intersection for the duration of the bridge’s reconstruction. The walking trail running beneath the bridge will also be closed.

The crosswalk to the west of the bridge will remain open and the 30 kilometre per hour speed zone will remain in effect year-round until repairs are complete.

Public engagement with Ste. Agathe residents and stakeholders first began in 2021. Two public open houses were initiated by landscape and urban planners in 2021 and later again in 2023.

Stakeholders were also encouraged to complete a questionnaire on the EgageMB site, providing feedback to aid the province in determining what mattered most to the community in terms of the reconstruction process.

Eventually, two designs were presented, along with traffic management options for the construction period. This resulted in feedback from more than 200 respondents, which clearly favoured one over the other.

The other designed would have further widened the sidewalk and created even more buffer area for vehicular traffic. It also had the potential for a quicker construction. However, it would have required approximately 16 weeks of full bridge closure.

The majority of respondents in the public survey indicated that uninterrupted access to the bridge was highly important.

In the end, the final design and traffic management plan has answered all of the community’s primary concerns apart from one: the speed at which traffic currently passes over the bridge.

“The preliminary design could not address this issue,” reads a report from engineering firm WSP, “but Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure will continue to investigate strategies for traffic calming.”

Brenda Sawatzky, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Niverville Citizen

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • How did Iran's president end up on half-century-old US-made helicopter?

    The US-made Bell 212 that crashed on Sunday with President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several members of their entourage on board was most likely purchased during the rule of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

  • People Are Just Realising What The Lines In Car Windows Do, And I Had No Idea

    They're way more complex than I thought.

  • Tugboats escort ship that caused deadly Baltimore bridge collapse back to port

    BALTIMORE (AP) — The recovery from the deadly Baltimore bridge collapse reached a significant milestone Monday as the ill-fated container ship Dali was slowly escorted back to port, its damaged bow still covered with smashed shipping containers, fallen steel trusses and mangled concrete. Nearly two months have passed since the Dali lost power and crashed into one of the bridge’s supporting columns, killing six construction workers and halting most maritime traffic through the Port of Baltimore.

  • 10 Affordable Family Cars That Will Last 300,000 Miles and Save You Money

    Buying a car for your family is an important financial decision. It's the car taking you, your kids, your pets and sometimes a lot of luggage from place to place. It's a crucial investment, but you...

  • Speed under investigation in boat crash that killed 3

    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the collision between a speedboat and a fishing boat Saturday, which claimed three lives and five others. As Sean O’Shea reports, the owner of the speedboat posted on social media that he intended to “put the f…ing hammer” down on his boat over the weekend.

  • Air Force instructor pilot killed when ejection seat activated on the ground

    WASHINGTON (AP) — An Air Force instructor pilot was killed when the ejection seat activated while the turboprop aircraft was still on the ground at a Texas military base, the Air Force said Tuesday.

  • Severe turbulence during Singapore Airlines flight leaves several people badly injured. One man died

    BANGKOK (AP) — A Singapore Airlines flight hit severe turbulence over the Indian Ocean and descended 6,000 feet (around 1,800 meters) in about three minutes, the carrier said Tuesday. A British man died and authorities said dozens of passengers were injured, some severely. An airport official said the 73-year-old man may have had a heart attack, though that hasn't been confirmed. His name wasn't immediately released. The Boeing 777 flight from London's Heathrow airport to Singapore, with 211 pas

  • Ship that caused deadly Baltimore bridge collapse has been refloated and is moving back to port

    BALTIMORE (AP) — The container ship that caused the deadly collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge was refloated Monday and has begun moving back to port. The Dali has remained at the collapse site since it lost power and crashed into one of the bridge’s supporting columns on March 26, killing six construction workers and snarling traffic into Baltimore Harbor. Monday morning's high tide was expected to bring the best conditions for crews to refloat and start moving the ship, according

  • These 6 Mistakes Cost You $10K on the Value of Your Car Without Your Realizing It

    When people think of long-term car ownership costs, things like fuel economy, insurance and maintenance expenses usually come to mind first -- but depreciation is one of the most important yet often...

  • Manitoba woman charged after theft and pursuit of septic truck

    STE. ROSE DU LAC, Man. — It could have been a really big mess, but police say there were no injuries after a Manitoba woman allegedly stole a septic truck and at one point veered into oncoming traffic with officers in pursuit. RCMP in Ste. Rose du Lac, Man., say they received a report on Monday morning that the truck had been stolen from Ebb and Flow First Nation and was last seen on Provincial Road 278. An officer en route to the call saw the truck go through a stop sign where the road met High

  • These 10 Luxury Cars Break Down More Quickly Than the Average Vehicle

    Luxury cars are enticed with all manner of features to splash money on, from refined interiors and classic finishes to fancy technology and high-powered engines. It's easy to be swayed by the allure...

  • SC man killed when pinned between school bus and van, Lexington police say

    A 20-year-old was charged with multiple crimes following the deadly crash.

  • Man who killed father in head-on crash jailed

    Lucian Abbey, 51, died when his Ford Transit van was hit by an overtaking vehicle, a court hears.

  • Former Iranian official partly blames US sanctions for the helicopter crash that killed its president

    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran on Sunday. He was traveling in a US-manufactured Bell 212.

  • What you need to know about Ottawa's plan to pump the brakes on auto theft

    The federal government has announced a range of measures meant to curb rising auto thefts. It comes after a national summit to address what government and police describe as a growing international concern. Following that summit, convened by Ottawa, it earmarked money toward potential solutions in last month's federal budget. Here's what you need to know about how Ottawa is hoping to stop thieves in their tracks. How big of a problem has auto theft become? An analysis of police data from across

  • Newly Released Footage Allegedly Shows Moment After 15-Year-Old Girl Killed in Boating Accident

    Newly released video showed a boat owner moments before and after his vessel was allegedly involved in an accident that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old girl on May 11 in Coral Gables, Florida, reports say.According to law enforcement officials, the victim, Ella Adler, was waterskiing when she fell into the water while being towed. She was struck by another vessel, which did not stop, and succumbed to her injuries.Attorney Lauren Field Krasnoff, who represents boat owner Carlos “Bill” Guillermo Alonso, said the video shows his boat leaving the dock and returning after the incident, and supports Alonso’s claim that if he hit Adler, he was unaware of it.Krasnoff told Storyful that the video depicts Alonso alone, sober, and calm as he docked the boat. She expressed hopes that the footage would dispel the “unfounded rumors” surrounding Alonso and the incident.“Bill will continue to cooperate with law enforcement in every possible way,” she stated. Credit: Bill Alonso via Storyful

  • New cars in California could alert drivers for breaking the speed limit

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could eventually join the European Union in requiring all new cars to alert drivers when they break the speed limit, a proposal aimed at reducing traffic deaths that would likely impact motorists across the country should it become law.

  • Uber offers London drivers cash incentives to switch to EVs

    Ride hailing company to offer drivers EV drivers reduced rate charging.

  • Six dead, 10 injured in horror Idaho crash

    Six people died and 10 others were injured when a pickup truck crossed into the opposite lane on US Highway 20 in Idaho Falls, Idaho on May 18 and crashed into a large passenger van.

  • Georgia's auto port has its busiest month ever after taking 9,000 imports diverted from Baltimore

    SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Ports Authority reported Tuesday that April was its busiest month ever for automobile shipments as the Port of Brunswick took in thousands of additional car and truck imports that needed rerouting from Baltimore in the aftermath of its deadly bridge collapse. The second-busiest U.S. port for autos, Brunswick moved more than 80,000 vehicles and heavy machinery units across its docks last month, a whopping 44% increase compared with April 2023. The surge included 9