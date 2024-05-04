Work continues overnight to fix water supplies

Work to remove and replace a broken pipe has continued overnight, as more than 30,000 properties in Sussex remain without water.

A burst pipe in isolated woodland has impacted supplies since Thursday but Southern Water said there was "good progress" on fixing the issue.

Three bottled water stations were closed on Friday night, with one unable to reopen on Saturday due to "unforeseen issues", it said.

The water company said disruption was expected to continue over the weekend and apologised to customers in St Leonards, Hastings and rural areas around Westfield.

Queues formed outside a bottled water station at a supermarket on Friday [John Gotts]

An update from the company at 08:30 BST on Saturday said that once the work was completed, it would recharge the network and restart water supplies.

It added: "However, this will take time and we expect disruption to continue over the weekend."

A Southern Water spokesperson said bottled water stations at Tesco and Asda were open again on Saturday.

They added: "However, we're experiencing unforeseen issues at our third bottled water station at Sea Road, which has delayed this opening.

"We're working to get it open as soon as possible."

A fourth bottled water station was also due to be announced.

The burst pipe in Keeper's Wood, near the A21, needed to be removed and replaced.

Because of its "difficult" location, director Tim McMahon said the company had to fell 50 trees in order to get to it.

"This is, by far, the most difficult location I’ve ever seen," he told BBC Radio Sussex.

Falling on the bank holiday weekend, the outage will impact events such as the annual four-day Jack in the Green Festival and the May Day Bike Run, which usually see thousands of people visit Hastings.

Hastings Borough Council said it was working with Southern Water and other agencies to help manage the situation and to ensure vulnerable people were looked after.

In a statement, it said: “We also anticipate that some services, including public toilets may be impacted. We will update as soon as we know more about how the situation is developing."

The organisers of the Jack in the Green event said: "We will do our very best to run what we can but please be prepared for short notice changes and even cancellations."

