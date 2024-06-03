Corey Stoll & Bobby Naderi Join Prime Video’s ‘The Better Sister’ As Series Regulars

EXCLUSIVE: Corey Stoll (Billions) and Bobby Naderi (The Beekeeper) have been tapped for series regular roles opposite Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks in Prime Video’s thriller series The Better Sister, based on the novel by Alafair Burke.

Stoll plays Adam, who has muscled his way from a local boy in Ohio to the white shoe law firms of New York City, but finds it difficult to embrace the high-class life his wife Chloe (Biel) has built around them. A devoted father, he worries about the impact their new wealth has on his son Ethan.

Naderi plays Matt Bowen, the younger partner of Nancy Guidry, a detective investigating the murder of Chloe’s husband Adam. Matt approaches things with a kinder style, but that softer approach doesn’t entirely mask his profound ambition.

Hailing from Tomorrow Studios, which will co-produce with Amazon MGM Studios, The Better Sister meditates on the terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together. Biel leads the cast Chloe, who moves through the world with her handsome lawyer husband Adam and teenage son Ethan by her side while her estranged sister Nicky (Banks) struggles to stay clean and hustles to make ends meet. When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, laying bare long-buried secrets.

Olivia Milch (Ocean’s 8), who wrote the pilot, and Regina Corrado (Mayor of Kingstown) serve as executive producers and showrunners. Craig Gillespie (Pam & Tommy) will direct the series and exec produce alongside Annie Marter through Fortunate Jack Productions. In addition to Milch and Corrado, EPs include Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, and Alissa Bachner through Tomorrow Studios (One Piece), a partnership with ITV Studios, as well as Banks, Biel and Michelle Purple. Author Burke is set as a consultant.

A Golden Globe nominee, Stoll currently stars in the hit Broadway production of Brandon Jacob-Jenkins’ Appropriate, for which he has been nominated for both a Tony Award and a Drama League Award. In film and television, his most recent credits include Zack Snyder’s two-part space epic Rebel Moon for Netflix, Showtime’s Billions, the Ant-Man trilogy from Marvel, and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

Most recently seen starring opposite Jason Stathan in David Ayer’s The Beekeeper, Naderi has previously appeared in films like Bright, Under the Shadow and Argo, among others. Notable TV credits include Black Summer, Prison Break, and Fear the Walking Dead.

Stoll is represented by UTA, Suskin/Karshan Management, and Schreck Rose Dapello; Naderi by Luber Roklin Entertainment, Play Management, and Granderson Des Rochers.

