Corinne Foxx Says Fiancé Joe Hooten Included Her Parents Jamie Foxx and Connie Kline in His Proposal: 'It Was Really Sweet'

The actress announced her engagement to Hooten in December 2023

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Bailey Ann From Left: Jamie Foxx; and Corinne Foxx with fiancé Joe Hooten

Corinne Foxx's engagement was a family affair!

In a new interview with Extra, the 30-year-old actress shared that her fiancé, Joe Hooten, included her parents, Jamie Foxx and Connie Kline, in his proposal to her.

“He gets along great with my family, and they were all included in the proposal, which was really sweet," she told the outlet of Hooten, a writer-director and executive for John Wells Productions. "He made sure that my dad had a little job, my mom had a little job. It was really sweet.”

Bailey Ann From Left: Corinne Foxx and Joe Hooten

Foxx also gave an update on wedding planning, revealing that she and Hooten are currently in "the thick" of the process. “It is exciting as well as overwhelming," she said, noting that the couple is working with wedding planners and "just following their lead."

She said Hooten has been an eager participant in the planning — though she joked that her husband-to-be was a little too eager when it came to creating their gift registry.

"My fiancé wants to be super involved, which is great. I love it. But then he kind of went rogue and started doing our registry without telling me," the Beat Shazam DJ recalled to Extra. "And so we had white plates on there, we had white napkins. I said, 'Ooh. Delete, delete, delete.' So I appreciated it, but…"

Foxx announced her engagement on Instagram back in December, sharing a series of black-and-white photos of the couple taken after the proposal. "From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever 💍❤️," she captioned the post.

Bailey Ann From Left: Joe Hooten and Corinne Foxx

Related: Jamie Foxx Congratulates Daughter Corinne on Her Engagement: ‘You Deserve Love Abundantly’

Her father celebrated the happy news in an Instagram post of his own, writing a touching message that reflected on the special connection between his daughter and future son-in-law.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You are a perfect example of what being in love is… You care about each other's life mental and physical… and you have each other’s back… congratulations on your engagement…" he wrote to the couple.

The Not Another Church Movie star also recalled his reaction to learning that Hooten was planning to propose to his daughter. "@joe.hooten when you whispered to me a while back that you were gonna ask my baby girl to marry you I had tears of joy in my soul… 🙏🏾❤️," he continued.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic From Left: Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx in 2022

Just days before Christmas, Foxx, Hooten and a close circle of loved ones gathered to celebrate the engagement at a festive party. The bride-to-be shared a series of photos from the event, including a shot of her and her father posing together.

"Food, friends & family ❤️. So happy we got to celebrate this special time with our favorite people 💍💕," she captioned the carousel.



Related: Corinne Fox Says She and Dad Jamie Foxx Love to 'Poke Fun at Each Other' on Beat Shazam (Exclusive)

At the 2024 Fox Upfront in New York City on Monday, May 13, Foxx spoke to PEOPLE about all the fun she and her dad — whom she called "a firecracker" — have working together on Beat Shazam, which is hosted by the Oscar winner.

“I think we have that typical father-daughter relationship where you can poke fun at each other,” she said of their easy dynamic. “But at the end of the day, it's all love, and it's such a blessing to be able to work with a family member and go to work, and it feel like home.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.