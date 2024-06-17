Cornish party not standing at general election

Mebyon Kernow did not field any candidates for the 2024 general election [BBC]

A Cornish political party decided not to put any candidates up for the general election partly due to the costs involved, its leader has confirmed.

Dick Cole said Mebyon Kernow was more focused on next year's local elections rather than the 4 July general election.

He said the party's struggles in getting national media coverage in previous campaigns and the costs of entering candidates had played a part in his decision.

Mr Cole, who is a member of Cornwall Council, said he had "mixed emotions" about not being part of the general election, but felt it was the right move for the party.

Mebyon Kernow, which aims to "win greater self-government for Cornwall", currently has five councillors on the council.

Mr Cole said increasing its presence on the council was the party's "key priority" and it meant fighting for seats at the general election was not worth it.

"It was a difficult decision, but I think it was probably the right one," he said.

Mr Cole said he had been previously involved in four general elections - including in 2019 - with Mebyon Kernow.

He described running in a general election as a fun but stressful experience.

"I can honestly say with my council duties that I had last week, it felt like I didn't have any time to do anything other than my council duties," he added.

