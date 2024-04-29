Coronation Street star discusses how evil Nathan Curtis has changed

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street returning star Chris Harper has weighed in on Nathan Curtis' comeback to the cobbles.



Nathan has returned to Weatherfield amid the disappearance of Lauren Bolton, prompting Bethany Platt to try and connect the dots. In a 2016 storyline, Bethany was abused by Nathan, who groomed her for prostitution before she reported him to police.



Now, he's back in town after being in prison, and he doesn't seem to have shed his old ways, as Harper explained.

ITV

"I really don't think prison has reformed him in the slightest. In some ways, I think he's even more clever and more manipulative," the actor said.

"He's hardened, he's aware that he can take a kicking and he's aware of the advantages of getting other people into trouble, so he plays people off against the law."

The soap star said his character is always "on the lookout for more opportunities to exploit".

"Give him half an inch and he'll take a mile. He will spot weaknesses in people and capitalise on them for his own ends," he said. "I think if anything he's got even better at that."



ITV

Being back means he's well aware he could run into Bethany, and he soon realises that she's gotten stronger thanks to her support network and that it wouldn't be easy to manipulate her this time around.

"I think he tries to stamp his authority and it doesn't work as well as it did, and that catches him off guard momentarily," Harper said.

"She's definitely grown up. She's been through a lot, but she's been lucky enough to be supported by family and friends and there's a strength she can find in that, so even when she's faced with the snake, she can stand up to it a bit.



"He's not used to that, so not being able to push her over anymore means he'll move on pretty quickly. But I imagine he'll spend a lot of time loitering and making his presence felt."

ITV

As to whether Nathan has anything to do with Lauren's disappearance, Harper didn't shut down the possibility of his baddie being involved in some capacity.

"All the signs are there – the similarities in Lauren's behaviour before she disappeared, her vulnerability, all really ring bells with what Bethany went through," he said.

"It wasn't so long ago that Bethany was at a petrol station on a motorway about to be smuggled over to Europe, so we know that Nathan's ruthless and things could have been even worse for Bethany.

"I think if you watch that slippery slope, you recognise the behaviour. You recognise the situation she was in, and it could definitely be Nathan who's been involved in one way or another."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

