Coronation Street's Will Mellor has finished filming return stint

Coronation Street star Will Mellor has finished his filming for the ITV soap.

It was confirmed in October that the actor would be making his return as Harvey Gaskell as part of a dramatic storyline involving Damon Hay and Adam and Sarah Barlow.

The character reappeared last month as Adam struck a deal with the gangster, agreeing to help Harvey secure his release from prison if Harvey helps him get rid of Harvey's half-brother, Damon – who has recently returned to Weatherfield to pursue a relationship with Adam's ex-wife, Sarah.

However, during an interview with OK! Magazine, Mellor confirmed that he has finished filming for the soap, meaning Harvey will be exiting our screens in the upcoming months.

ITV

While Mellor didn't share any further details of his exit from Coronation Street, the gangster is set to make an imminent return to Weatherfield as his appeal, organised by Adam, gets underway.

The actor also revealed that his family had been to visit him on set while filming for the soap, adding that it was "great" to have his children watch him working.

"They sat and watched the monitor while I did a few scenes. It's nice for them to see what I do because to get them to sit and watch me on TV is very tough," he told OK!, adding: "They don't watch anything I do. I'm just dad to them ... so it was a nice day."

Mellor first joined the soap back in 2021, playing Harvey, the drug lord boss of Simon Barlow. He left when his character was imprisoned after mistakenly shooting Natasha Blakeman.

ITV

Speaking about his return, Mellor previously told OK!: "I love playing Harvey, even though he’s obviously a nasty person. He's a narcissistic gangster and I don’t get to play those characters a lot."

